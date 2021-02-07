UN report acknowledges Pakistan’s efforts against terrorist groups, warns of threat posed by TTP – Pakistan





The United Nations has acknowledged the Pakistani government’s continued efforts against elements involved in terrorist activities, noting that the threat from the Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) had resulted in over “100 cross-border attacks within the last three months of last year”. , in a new report, came out on Sunday. The report, dated February 3, is the 27th report to the UN Security Council by the UN monitoring team responsible for tracking down terrorist groups such as Al Qaeda and ISIS. The report acknowledged Pakistan’s efforts in arresting “individuals involved in terrorist financing” and hitting the assets of certain “individuals and entities”. The report also addressed TTP activities and noted the reunification of fragmented groups [of TTP]in Afghanistan as a point of concern. Five units pledged alliance [the] TTP in July and August [2020], including the group Shehryar Mehsud, Jamaatul Ahrar (JuA), Hizbul Ahrar, the group Amjad Farooqi and the group Usman Saifullah [formerly known as Lashkar-e- Jhangvi]. The report warned that the aforementioned reunification “increased the threat of terrorism” not only to Pakistan but to the entire region as it “increased the strength of [the] TTP and resulted in a sharp increase in attacks. “The TTP was responsible for more than 100 cross-border attacks between July and October 2020,” the report said, adding that the TTP’s combat force ranged from 2,500 to 6,000 members. ‘Hand of India’ Pakistan submitted a dossier last year to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Indian sponsorship of TTP and JuA. Both terrorist groups have been appointed by the Security Council’s 1267 Sanctions Committee. “We knew about India in such attacks,” Pakistan’s envoy to the UN Munir Akram told a news conference after handing over the file to the UN secretary-general. We have now gathered incontrovertible evidence that India is engaged in a systematic campaign to destabilize Pakistan through terrorist attacks, promoting secession and overthrow in what is called the Hybrid / 5th generation war. India, he said, was also seeking to use UN Security mechanisms to defame Pakistan by being portrayed as a victim of terrorism. It is abusing the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) to hurt Pakistan’s economy. Since 2014, Pakistan has lost 83,000 civilians and soldiers in the fight against terrorism, which also caused a massive return on the country’s $ 126 billion economic and social development. While Pakistan has successfully eradicated terrorist clothing from its soil, in recent months cross-border terrorist attacks from ungovernable areas in Afghanistan have escalated.

