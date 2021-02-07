Ecuadorians to elect president under strict pandemic measures World News





QUITO, Ecuador (AP) Ecuador will elect a new president Sunday as it faces unprecedented health measures amid a coronavirus pandemic and the influence of a former populist head of state who was blocked from a seat on the ballot paper. voting due to a corruption conviction. Sixteen candidates are vying to succeed President Lenn Moreno, a back-and-forth defender of former President Rafael Correa, who ruled Ecuador for a decade and remains a major force despite a criminal conviction blocking him from seeking the presidency. vit. There are so many contenders that the April 11 runoff election is almost certain, but the clear leaders have been a Correa-backed candidate Andrs Arauz and a former conservative banker who finished second twice before, Guillermo Lasso. Voters are ordered to wear a mask, bring their bottle of hand and pencil cleaners, keep a distance of 5 meters (1.5 meters) from others and avoid all personal contact at the polling station. The only time voters will be allowed to lower their mask will be during the identification process. The winner will have to work to pull the oil-producing nation out of a deepening economic crisis that has been exacerbated by the pandemic. The South American country of 17 million people had recorded more than 253,000 cases and nearly 15,000 deaths from COVID-19 as of Friday, according to data from Johns Hopkins University in the United States. Arauz, a 35-year-old former culture minister who attended the University of Michigan, faces Lasso, who at the age of 65 is running for a third presidency after a long career in business, banking and government. Indigenous rights and environmental activist Yaku Prez came in third. Arauz has proposed that the rich pay more taxes and strengthen consumer protection mechanisms, public banks and local credit and savings organizations. He has said he will not agree to agreements with the International Monetary Fund. Lasso favors free market policies and Ecuadors’ rapprochement with international organizations. He has promised to create more jobs and attract international banks. It also wants to grow the oil, mining and energy sectors through the participation of private entities to replace state funding. Lost in the election is the future of Correa, a leftist who is still just 57. He ruled from 2007 to 2017 as an ally of Cuba Fidel Castro and Venezuela Hugo Chavez, both now dead. He remains popular among millions of Ecuadorians after overseeing a period of economic growth spurred by an oil boom and loans from China that allowed him to expand social programs, build roads, schools and other projects. But he increasingly hit opponents, the press and businesses during his final phase in office and clashed with indigenous groups over development projects His appeal has also been tarnished by a corruption conviction he says was a fabricated product of political revenge. Correa was sentenced in absentia in April to eight years in prison for his role in a scheme to extract millions of dollars from businessmen in exchange for money from infrastructure projects allegedly used for political purposes. This conviction prevented him from running as Arauz vice-presidential candidate. An early attempt by Ecuadorian prosecutors to extradite him from Belgium in an unrelated kidnapping case was rejected by Interpol on human rights grounds. Moreno won office four years ago with the support of Correa but broke with it, pursuing business-friendly policies as the country’s economy was hit by a slump in oil and commodity prices. While eligible to seek re-election, he chose not to run. Regina Garcia Cano reported from Mexico City.

