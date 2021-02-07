International
Junet refuses to apologize to Mwaura for reprimanding “albinism” – Nairobi News
Suna East MP Junet Mohamed has publicly apologized to people living with albinism following his controversial comments Saturday.
But he has failed to say sorry for the nominated senator Isaac Mawura, to whom he says his comments were directed.
“I want to apologize to people born with albinism. My comments in no way reflect my thoughts on them as prominent citizens of our county. “My comments were directed at the rotten character of Isaac Mwaura, who uses his incompetence for personal gain and incitement to violence,” said Mohamed, considered a close ally of opposition leader Raila Odinga.
Mohamed angered some Kenyans on social media after he spoke ill of Mwauras’s Albinism.
Speaking at a political rally in Turkana, Mohammed suggested Mwaura had bleached his skin to be nominated to parliament.
“It seems he whitewashed himself, so he could secure himself in the appointment of the National Assembly first through the Democratic Orange Movement (ODM), then the Jubilee and now he is decamped into the Wheelbarrow movement,” Junet said.
The Kenyans, meanwhile, have condemned Mohammed’s feelings.
Junet is literally leaning too low to some extent insulting Isaac Mwaura about his skin. What he said is disrespectful and he should apologize immediately. It’s not even funny. There is a line you do not cross no matter which side of the political divide you are on.
– BRAVIN YURI (@BravinYuri) February 6, 2021
No. 1 is asking you to be kind to Mwaura person. He is a politician and should get as much as he gives. However, this does not give Junaat, Uut or anyone else to use a condition from which millions suffer as a weapon of attack. The pathetic and justifying patch is also LITTLE https://t.co/mJD6gHCmQX
– Mohamed Wehliye (@WehliyeMohamed) February 6, 2021
Isaac Mwaura never chose to be born albino like that @JunetMohamed to insult and shame the body was beyond politics. I know Junnet still has a young family and you do not know what God can do. Look at your language. Mungu huwa halali.
– Chebet (@ KiruiChebet8) February 6, 2021
Junet leaned too far down mocking the PWDs .. not 1 but all of them. Other intellectual activists / bloggers are supporting his actions. My ODM party & its leader will never recover from this hit, similar to the mockery of the clergy. The award will come in 2022. https://t.co/JPOZUYhLtY
– Josphat Koli Nanok (@G GovernorNanok) February 6, 2021
Others, however, saw nothing wrong with what Junet said.
Zemer Junet told Isaac Mwaura what Mwaura says about himself. It is not the Paradise that nicknamed him Mwaura muthungu wa Ruiru. Mwaura herself who nicknamed her so. Zemer Junet then said that muthungu only wants a third nomination. And it was joking. 1 /
– Nyanza Man (@Disembe) February 6, 2021
William Ruto has been and still insults Raila Odinga every day, calling her Mganga; No one ever condemned him. Junet questioned only Mwauras’s ability to organize goons regardless of his situation; Leave Junet alone.
– Lillian London (@lillian_owinga) February 6, 2021
I just saw Xunet’s speeches about Mwaura. Politicians always want to outdo each other on the podium. Mwaura being a politician provoked a backlash, but he did not know what form it would take. There is no mercy in politics. Junet just got the line mercilessly. Pol Mwaura
– Josh Oluga (@Josholuga) February 6, 2021
The National Commission and the Integration Commission have condemned Junet’s expressions. The commission further said it would take action against Suna East MP.
The National Commission and the Integration Commission condemn these statements by Hon Junet Mohamed mocking the incompetence of Hon Isaac Mwauras. Such statements are derogatory for people living with disabilities, if left unattended, it can cause divisions between people of different colors. The commission is examining the matter with a view to taking appropriate action, the commission wrote on Twitter.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]