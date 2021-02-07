Junet refuses to apologize to Mwaura for reprimanding “albinism” – Nairobi News

Suna East MP Junet Mohamed has publicly apologized to people living with albinism following his controversial comments Saturday.

But he has failed to say sorry for the nominated senator Isaac Mawura, to whom he says his comments were directed.

“I want to apologize to people born with albinism. My comments in no way reflect my thoughts on them as prominent citizens of our county. “My comments were directed at the rotten character of Isaac Mwaura, who uses his incompetence for personal gain and incitement to violence,” said Mohamed, considered a close ally of opposition leader Raila Odinga.

Mohamed angered some Kenyans on social media after he spoke ill of Mwauras’s Albinism.

Speaking at a political rally in Turkana, Mohammed suggested Mwaura had bleached his skin to be nominated to parliament.

“It seems he whitewashed himself, so he could secure himself in the appointment of the National Assembly first through the Democratic Orange Movement (ODM), then the Jubilee and now he is decamped into the Wheelbarrow movement,” Junet said.

The Kenyans, meanwhile, have condemned Mohammed’s feelings.

Junet is literally leaning too low to some extent insulting Isaac Mwaura about his skin. What he said is disrespectful and he should apologize immediately. It’s not even funny. There is a line you do not cross no matter which side of the political divide you are on. – BRAVIN YURI (@BravinYuri) February 6, 2021

No. 1 is asking you to be kind to Mwaura person. He is a politician and should get as much as he gives. However, this does not give Junaat, Uut or anyone else to use a condition from which millions suffer as a weapon of attack. The pathetic and justifying patch is also LITTLE https://t.co/mJD6gHCmQX – Mohamed Wehliye (@WehliyeMohamed) February 6, 2021

Isaac Mwaura never chose to be born albino like that @JunetMohamed to insult and shame the body was beyond politics. I know Junnet still has a young family and you do not know what God can do. Look at your language. Mungu huwa halali. – Chebet (@ KiruiChebet8) February 6, 2021

Junet leaned too far down mocking the PWDs .. not 1 but all of them. Other intellectual activists / bloggers are supporting his actions. My ODM party & its leader will never recover from this hit, similar to the mockery of the clergy. The award will come in 2022. https://t.co/JPOZUYhLtY – Josphat Koli Nanok (@G GovernorNanok) February 6, 2021

Others, however, saw nothing wrong with what Junet said.

Zemer Junet told Isaac Mwaura what Mwaura says about himself. It is not the Paradise that nicknamed him Mwaura muthungu wa Ruiru. Mwaura herself who nicknamed her so. Zemer Junet then said that muthungu only wants a third nomination. And it was joking. 1 / – Nyanza Man (@Disembe) February 6, 2021

William Ruto has been and still insults Raila Odinga every day, calling her Mganga; No one ever condemned him. Junet questioned only Mwauras’s ability to organize goons regardless of his situation; Leave Junet alone. – Lillian London (@lillian_owinga) February 6, 2021

I just saw Xunet’s speeches about Mwaura. Politicians always want to outdo each other on the podium. Mwaura being a politician provoked a backlash, but he did not know what form it would take. There is no mercy in politics. Junet just got the line mercilessly. Pol Mwaura – Josh Oluga (@Josholuga) February 6, 2021

The National Commission and the Integration Commission have condemned Junet’s expressions. The commission further said it would take action against Suna East MP.

The National Commission and the Integration Commission condemn these statements by Hon Junet Mohamed mocking the incompetence of Hon Isaac Mwauras. Such statements are derogatory for people living with disabilities, if left unattended, it can cause divisions between people of different colors. The commission is examining the matter with a view to taking appropriate action, the commission wrote on Twitter.