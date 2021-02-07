Junet refuses to apologize to Mwaura for reprimanding “albinism” – Nairobi News

Connect with us

Junet refuses to apologize to Mwaura for reprimanding "albinism"

Suna East MP Junet Mohamed has publicly apologized to people living with albinism following his controversial comments Saturday.

But he has failed to say sorry for the nominated senator Isaac Mawura, to whom he says his comments were directed.

“I want to apologize to people born with albinism. My comments in no way reflect my thoughts on them as prominent citizens of our county. “My comments were directed at the rotten character of Isaac Mwaura, who uses his incompetence for personal gain and incitement to violence,” said Mohamed, considered a close ally of opposition leader Raila Odinga.

Mohamed angered some Kenyans on social media after he spoke ill of Mwauras’s Albinism.

Speaking at a political rally in Turkana, Mohammed suggested Mwaura had bleached his skin to be nominated to parliament.

“It seems he whitewashed himself, so he could secure himself in the appointment of the National Assembly first through the Democratic Orange Movement (ODM), then the Jubilee and now he is decamped into the Wheelbarrow movement,” Junet said.

The Kenyans, meanwhile, have condemned Mohammed’s feelings.

Others, however, saw nothing wrong with what Junet said.

The National Commission and the Integration Commission have condemned Junet’s expressions. The commission further said it would take action against Suna East MP.

The National Commission and the Integration Commission condemn these statements by Hon Junet Mohamed mocking the incompetence of Hon Isaac Mwauras. Such statements are derogatory for people living with disabilities, if left unattended, it can cause divisions between people of different colors. The commission is examining the matter with a view to taking appropriate action, the commission wrote on Twitter.



