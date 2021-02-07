Goat and sodaExBulletin





footprint Stringer / Getty Images Stringer / Getty Images For thousands of people, the late Dr. Li Wenliang feels very lively. They flock to his Weibo social media page every day to write: “Hey Dr. Lee, I just had a second COVID stroke. It hurts a little. I miss it.” “Dr. Li, I pet a cute orange cat today! I’m happy!” “When do you think the pandemic would be over? I want a day without a mask.” About goats and soda Goats and Soda is a global blog on NPR health and development. We tell life stories in our changing world, focusing on low- and middle-income countries. And we have in mind that we are all neighbors in this global village. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter. Learn more about our team and coverage. Li was a signal in the early days of the coronavirus pandemic in China. He started warning colleagues about a mysterious pneumonia-like illness in December 2019 and was reprimanded by police for such action. Then, Lee caught the virus himself. He was pronounced dead exactly one year ago, last February 7th. But his legacy lives on through his social media page. And while the anniversary of his death was near, thousands of people a day posted on it in common mourning: “I cried again. Soon it will be February 7 again. I still remember.” “I’m too scared to forget, Dr. Li.” “A year later, my respect still stands for you, whistleblower!” “Li Wenliang, your death is more serious than even Mount Tai.” In life, Li was an ophthalmologist in the Chinese city of Wuhan, diagnosing eye conditions and helping people see again. At death, Li has become whatever you need him to be. For some he is a therapist. For others, his site is narrative. Others use it to commemorate their loved ones lost during COVID: “Will I pass the diploma exams tomorrow, Dr. Li?” “Dr. Li, my boyfriend just broke up with me. Now my future is so uncertain.” “Yesterday my friend died. He loved playing the guitar. Maybe you two will meet.” The Chinese internet is highly censored and a general cultural reluctance to express emotions means that I rarely see Chinese people so vulnerable and so honest. Publicly, China is fully proud to have controlled its epidemic so quickly, despite initial failures in late 2019 to identify the virus and warn people. And those who talk to Li often express their doubts about China’s political climate: “Society is changing so fast … I will stay true to myself. You and I, we are the same people, we go through every day, but with our conscience intact.” “We have lost our progressiveness, but fortunately there are still people like you.” Some people seem to write to Li regularly, even if their passions never get answered. His silence makes it an easy sound for our darkest moments: “I have postpartum depression … I feel like there is no one I can talk to but I want to be healthy for my son. Happy New Year, Dr. Li.” “I had an argument with my mother today” “Please help me, Dr. Li. It beats me every day and makes me feel overwhelmed.” “Your social media page is like an empty tree where every moment, people hide their deepest thoughts.” And a shocking number of posts express the desire to self-harm. Mental health is still a taboo subject in China, and most people do not seek help for depression. A study by the University of Shanghai estimates that about one-third of people suffered from depression, insomnia, and other anxiety-related conditions during the height of China’s coronavirus epidemic. Some turn to Chinese tradition to leave a note on an empty tree. “You find an empty tree in the woods and seal your secret written there in order to feel better,” explains Huang Zhisheng, a professor and artificial intelligence researcher at the Free University of Amsterdam. “ “Now desperate young people are turning to social media, finding profiles of those who have already died to quietly share their emotional suffering,” Huang adds. Huang is responding to those who write to the doctor signaling. Huang built an AI algorithm that scans Chinese social media, including 1 million posts or more written by Li, and identifies those in need of immediate help. A team of volunteers in China then helps about 100 people a day this way. During the pandemic, they saw a 40% increase in emergencies compared to 2018 and 2019. In one case, they were able to reach someone’s mother while taking their own lives. “Through the internet, we were able to identify an emergency even before his loved ones close to him even knew something was wrong,” Huang says. When Li died, millions of Internet users posted the phrase “I can not” or “I do not understand.” They asked, “Why do we ignore those who speak the truth? Does what I think matter?” And so they continue to write to Li. For the weather, pets, their past traumas. It’s nice to feel like someone is listening to you.

