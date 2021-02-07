The Himalayan glacier collapses in India, up to 150 feared dead in the flood

NEW DELHI (Reuters) – As many as 150 people feared death in northern India after a Himalayan glacier broke and shattered a hydroelectric dam on Sunday, with floods forcing the evacuation of downstream villages.

A view of the damaged dam after a Himalayan glacier broke and crashed into the dam in the village of Raini Chak Lata in Chamoli district in the northern state of Uttarakhand, India, February 7, 2021. REUTERS / Stringer

The actual number has not yet been confirmed, but 100 to 150 people feared death, Uttarakhand chief secretary Om Prakash told Reuters.

A witness reported a wall of dust, rock and water as an avalanche roared in the Dhauli Ganga River valley more than 500 km (310 miles) north of New Delhi.

Came very quickly, had no time to alert anyone, Sanjay Singh Rana, who lives upstream in the village of Raini in Uttarakhand, told Reuters by phone. I felt that we too would rise.

Uttarakhand Police Chief Ashok Kumar told reporters more than 50 people working on the dam, the Rishiganga Hydroelectric Project, feared death even though several others had been rescued. Kumar also said authorities had evacuated other dams to contain water rushing from the flooded Alakananda River.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he was closely monitoring the situation.

India stands with Uttarakhand and the nation prays for the safety of everyone there, he said on Twitter after speaking with head of state Trivendra Singh Rawat.

India Air Force was preparing to assist in rescue operations, the government said, while Interior Minister Amit Shah said disaster response teams were being transferred by air to assist in rescue and rescue. Army soldiers have already been deployed and its helicopters were making an aerial reconnaissance of the area.

The neighboring state of Uttar Pradesh, India’s most populous, put its riverfront areas on high alert.

Scattered images by locals showed the water removing parts of the Rishiganga dam, as well as everything else that was in its path.

Videos on social media, which Reuters could not immediately verify, showed water flowing through a small dam site, washing construction equipment.

Currently no additional water flow is being reported and there is no flood situation anywhere, Prime Minister Rawat said on Twitter.

No casualties were reported from the villages along Alaknanda.

HIMALAYAN TSUNAMI

Uttarakhand in the Himalayas is prone to floods and landslides. In June 2013, record rainfall caused devastating floods that claimed nearly 6,000 lives.

That catastrophe was called the Himalayan tsunami because of streams of water released in the mountainous area, which sent mud and rocks falling, burying houses, removing buildings, roads and bridges.

Uma Bharti, the former minister of water resources in India and a senior leader of the Modis party, criticized the construction of an energy project in the area.

When I was a minister, I had demanded that the Himalayas be a very sensitive place, so energy projects should not be built in Ganga and its main tributaries, she said on Twitter, referring to the main river flowing from the mountain.

Environmental experts called for a halt to major hydroelectric projects in the state.

This disaster again requires serious monitoring of hydropower dams in this eco-sensitive region, said Ranjan Panda, a volunteer for the Fighting Climate Change Network working on water, environment and climate change issues.

The government should no longer ignore warnings from experts and stop the construction of hydropower projects and extensive highway networks in this fragile ecosystem.