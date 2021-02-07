Joe Bidens’s immigration orders leave skilled workers to guess

U.S. President Joe Biden has launched a host of orders to help asylum seekers and refugees, but lawyers warn that the photo is less secure for companies using skilled workers visas.

Biden has said he will remove the cap for refugees and stop building the border wall with Mexico. But Donald Trump’s ban on new issuance of green cards and employee visas commonly used by multinational businesses remains, a sign that the new administration may retain part of the former president’s “Buy American, Employ American” policies.

The Trump administration’s rules requiring higher wages for overseas workers using H-1B visas, designed to deter foreigners signing up for potential U.S. employment, are also scheduled to take effect.

Although the workers’ visa ban, including the H-1B and L visas, will expire in March, Biden’s failure to lift the order worries immigration lawyers. They fear the administration will continue to see overseas workers as a threat to American employees.

“There was a view put forward by limiters in the Trump administration that jobs are poor, and if you have a foreign worker in a job there is no job for an American worker, and that just isn’t true,” said Leslie Dellon, a lawyer specializing in business immigration for the American Immigration Council.

Recommended

Dellon said she was concerned that the Biden administration had not rejected this view.

Even with the ban expiring, Sharvari Dalal-Dheini, a former adviser to the U.S. Immigration Authority and director of government relations for the American Immigration Association, said it was “necessary” for the Biden administration to lift it immediately. “If the administration remains true to what it said – that immigrants help boost our economy and keep us afloat during the pandemic – they must take action to lift a ban that is undermining that trust.”

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce and the National Association of Manufacturers won a position on the ban that was being implemented late last year, but the issue continues. Lawyers say the decision is only narrowly enforced and most companies are not taking advantage of it.

The administration is also set to enforce a Trump-era rule by raising the minimum wages that overseas workers must be paid to qualify for H-1B visas, which are commonly used by technology companies, among others. This rule will take effect later this year.

“There is a view within Camp Biden that American workers need protection from H-1B workers in terms of wages, or that somehow H-1B workers are cutting American workers’ wages,” said Jennifer Minear, an immigration lawyer in McCandlish Holton.

“It’s clear that the administration is in favor of legal immigration and wants to be supportive of it,” Minear said. “But there have been some signals from the administration that it intends to tighten and make more difficult some of the prevailing wage demands on H-1B workers … so it will not be all birthday cake for immigrants.”

Biden faces political setbacks if he changes Trump’s pay rules, which fall short of many Democrats’ protectionist instincts on trade and immigration. “It’s usually the Democrats who are pushing for wage protection for American workers, so it can be a really bad optics for the Biden administration to pull these regulations,” said Jeff Joseph, a longtime partner with Joseph & Hall. .

Last year Dick Durbin, now the Democratic chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, which oversees immigration policy, introduced legislation with Chuck Grassley, a senior Republican on the Senate finance committee, to tighten restrictions on H-1B visa programs. and L.

At the time, Durbin said the gaps in the program allowed companies to “relocate skilled American workers” and “facilitate the external resources of American countries.”

The White House did not respond to requests for comment on its plans for nonimmigrant visas, including whether it intended to repeal the ban and enforce the rule by raising pay thresholds for H-1B visas.

However, there are some positive signs for companies hoping for fewer restrictions on issuing the H-1B visa. A second Trump-era rule, requiring H-1B visas to be sorted by pay levels rather than through a blind lottery, was supposed to be implemented from March but was delayed by the Biden administration on Thursday.

It is now set to take effect by the end of the year in his place, as the Department of Homeland Security said there would be no time to fix its systems before visa registration opens in March.

More broadly, attorneys hope that a change of tone from the administration will filter out career workers authorized to approve or reject applications, many of whom feel bold to err on the side of rejecting applications under the Trump administration.

“A lot of the tons of executive orders already issued is basically – ‘let’s not be racist anymore,'” Minear said. “They are sending a signal from the administration to the public and career workers in the federal government that there is a new sheriff in town.”