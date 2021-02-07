Exports to the EU have fallen 68 percent since Brexit, say UK carriers





A UK survey of carriers has found that the volume of exports traveling from British ports to the EU fell 68 per cent last month compared to the same period last year. The search by the UK Road Protection Association (RHA) prompted him to write to Cabinet Minister Michael Gove asking for help, particularly by increasing the number of customs agents from 10,000 to 50,000 to help firms with additional paperwork after Brexit. Chief executive Richard Burnett told The Observer that the RHA had also found 65 per cent to 75 per cent of vehicles arriving from the EU were returning empty due to shortages of goods, blockages in the UK and because British companies had banned exports to the Continent. A cabinet office spokeswoman said they did not know the figure given for exports. Thanks to the tireless work of carriers and traders to prepare for change, border disruption has so far been minimal and freight movements are now close to normal levels, despite the Covid-19 pandemic, she added. Mr Burnett said he found it deeply disappointing and annoying that ministers have chosen not to listen to industry and experts, who have repeatedly called for greater consultation by the government. He said Mr Gove had not responded in writing pretty much every time we wrote over the past six months. He tends to get officials to start working on things. But the answers are a complete waste of time because they do not listen to what were the issues we raised in the first place, Mr Burnett said. The UK government spokesman said the cabinet office has had an intensive engagement with the road transport industry for many months and we are still facilitating regular calls with representative groups. We will continue to work constructively with the RHA as we adapt to our new relationship with the EU and seize Brexit opportunities. The government offered a six-month grace period after Brexit, allowing the suspension of the full range of physical import controls until July. On Thursday, former Tory Chancellor Lord Lamont warned the bureaucracy associated with the Brexit deal had made most of the business between Britain and Northern Ireland uneconomic. Two weeks ago, the RHA said it needed a 12-month grace period and urgent financial assistance to iron out problems with the post-Brexit Irish Sea border trade. The UK government insisted that goods were flowing effectively between Britain and Northern Ireland. But Mr Burnett said on January 20: This is a financial abyss for money bleeding. There should be financial intervention immediately.PA

