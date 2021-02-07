



Photo of the file The fact that Australia has once again become the first country China has warned against the study in 2021 seems to have dampened hopes of easing trade tensions between the two countries, any time soon. Even worse, such a travel advisory warning is enough to raise concerns about whether bilateral ties will continue to sink. China’s Ministry of Education (MoE) issued a new warning Friday urging Chinese nationals to make a full risk assessment and carefully consider options when it comes to choosing to study in Australia, citing a series vicious attacks on Chinese students that have occurred in the country recently and the still serious situation of COVID-19 there. This marks the second year that the first MoD warning of the year targeted Australia. Data from the Australian Department of Home Affairs showed that the number of mainland Chinese students enrolled in the country fell in 2020 from 2019. China is the largest source of international students in Australia. Given the fact that Canberra is unlikely to reopen its international borders in the short term, it is likely that the country’s education and tourism sectors will face negative long-term impacts in these circumstances. However, the blow to Australia’s international education industry can only represent the tip of the iceberg. Agricultural products grown in Australia are likely to bear the most direct and serious burden of China-Australia tensions. As the Chinese market enters the Spring holiday sales season, Australian agricultural products, such as wine, beer and cherries, are clearly missing out on this opportunity. It is true that in recent months, broad Chinese consumers have shown less tolerance for Australian goods, largely due to Canberra’s deliberate efforts to discriminate against and deport Huawei 5G devices, and its Hong Kong interventions and issues of the South China Sea. These moves are interpreted by the Chinese people as hostility or hostility of the Australian government towards China. While Australian farmers and individual exporters behind its agricultural industry may not receive as much attention as its international educational institutions, the impact on the wider Australian economy cannot be underestimated. Although the Morrison administration, under strong internal pressure, appears to be seeking a resumption of dialogue with China, what they say is not contrary to what they really do. Recently, Canberra called for the United Nations to grant immediate, meaningful, and unrestricted access to Northwest China’s Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region – another intervention in China’s internal affairs. The latest advisory warning against studying in Australia is a justified reminder to Chinese students and other citizens amid an increasingly confrontational atmosphere between the two countries. Canberra is responsible for the deterioration of bilateral relations and we hope that the new travel warning will require a change in China’s highly discriminatory Canberra policy.

