What to do if you find a damaged or sick wild bird

This story is the ninth in Richard Spinney’s series about his experiences transporting injured and sick wild birds to the Avian Haven Rehabilitation Center in Freedom, Maine.

I hear the bird chirping back on my cellphone. This is the bell for me for Avian Haven, a bird rehabilitation institution in Liberty City. I will answer, and Diane Winn, co-founder of Avian Haven, will ask, “Richard, are you available?”

It is a bird that has been somewhat injured perhaps by being hit by a car, or by crashing into a window, or being caught by a cat. Maybe he was eating something he disagreed with, like lead. (Did you know that a piece of bullet the size of a grain of rice can kill a bald eagle? Yes, I told you that in one of my early stories.) Maybe the bird somehow got into some oily substance that coated its feathers . Whatever the cause of the injury or illness, somehow Avian Haven was notified and now there is a bird that needs a trip to Avian Haven.

How was Avian Haven announced? Maybe the person who found the bird called Avian Haven by phone and spoke directly to Diane or another staff member. If so, the person at Avian Haven got all the information needed to plan the next rescue step. In return, Avian Haven gave the person information on how to care for the bird until a volunteer carrier arrived to pick it up.

Or, maybe the person who found the bird called after a few hours or when the phone was busy, and so they were sent to the voicemail registry. The voice in the recording told them to leave a message with their name, location, bird type, damage and their phone number. The voice will also tell them what to do with the bird and what not to do while they are waiting for a return call.

Birds Rescue Section at The Avian Haven website says“Importers It is important to remember that, from the point of view of an injured bird, its human savior is another source of stress. A bird that sits quietly on your finger or on your lap is more likely to be paralyzed by fear than to appreciate your intention to help it. Wildlife does not see the soothing human touch. Damaged birds should be placed in a box that is lined with an old towel or piece of clothing; the box should be covered and placed in a warm and comfortable place, away from children and pets. Do not put food or water in the box. ”

Regardless of when the message was left, Avian Haven will be calling again! Do not be patient and think that you can help the bird in the meantime. Best thing to do: Leave the bird alone.

This is from a post on Avian Haven’s Facebook page last October: “We will mention again, do not try [bathing a bird] in home! Washing a wild bird is a surprisingly complex process that requires an accurate ratio of detergent to water. The water for bathing and rinsing should be at a certain temperature, and the bird should dry completely or hypothermia will be established. If you find a bird whose feathers are dirty, do not try to clean it yourself. Keep the bird warm and call us, or your nearest wild bird rehabilitator! ”

This is from a Facebook post by Avian Haven on June 27, 2019, about a seagull that was covered in cooking oil: “AH staff members worked until 9pm that night to clear the herring ball. It took approximately two gallons of Agim! ”

Again from the Avian Haven website: “it is a violation of state and federal law for members of the public to keep most species of wild birds in captivity. Improper diet and / or medical care can cause permanent damage in a very short period of time. Good Samaritans can save birds in disaster, but they must transfer them immediately to a rehabilitator who has the proper state and federal permits. Rehabilitation permits are not just a legal formality issued to people who have demonstrated knowledge about wildlife feeding, livestock, pests, parasites, diseases, etc., and who have adequate housing facilities for wildlife. ”

Avian Haven enlists the help of volunteer carriers to pick up injured and sick wild birds found across the state and direct them to the Havens Avian Rehabilitation Center.

Working as one of these volunteer transporters, depending on the situation, I can carry a net, heavy gloves, a box of suitable size, towels and maybe even a sheet.

Richard Spinney once transported a Canadian goose like this to Avian Haven, a bird breeding center in Liberty. Credit: Courtesy of Richard Spinney

I once went to get a goose in Canada that was in a friend’s basement. He had descended into his courtyard, which was surrounded by a high fence. Pata, despite her best efforts, could not clean the fence when she tried to get up and was tired. To protect the goose from predators, the owner had placed the bird “in a warm, dark place, away from children and pets,” as instructed on Avian Haven’s website. It was not there for long before I arrived.

The light in the basement was provided by a 25 watt bulb. The basement was dark. I heard the whistling goose, but I could not see it.

“Where is?” I asked.

“Right in front of you,” he said.

Yes, it was. The bed sheet I was holding was snatched from my hands by the goose, which pulled back and whistled at me. It had rained the night before and the floor was still wet. The sheet got wet and, when I threw it over the goose, it clung to the bird. I kept the goose wrapped in foil up the sloping stairs and placed it in a large crate with a thick towel covering the bottom. I put the crate in my back seat and the wet sheet in my luggage.

Then it was time I went to get a “big owl”. This was the only description given to Avian Haven. It was a “big owl that was injured.” It was in a box, ready to go. When the box was placed in my back seat by rescue crews, I understood why there was little owl description: It was sprayed by a skunk. The rescuer had spent minimal time with the bird and was not turning closer to him to get a more detailed description. It took two days before the smell of skunk left my car.

Richard Spinney lives in Brewer with his wife of 48 years. He retired from the U.S. Coast Guard after 20 years of service, sold real estate for 23 years while also learning algebra to grow for 10 years, was a contributing editor of The Maine Genealogist for several years and treasurer of the Maine Genealogical Society for 14 years He has volunteered for Avian Haven since the summer of 2016.