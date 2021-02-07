Coronavirus Updates Afghanistan receives doses of Covishield vaccines from India

More than 54 loop people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in the country, the Union Ministry of Health said on Saturday.

Of the 54,16,849 inoculated beneficiaries, the largest number of people were vaccinated in Uttar Pradesh with 6,73,542, followed by Maharashtra with 4,34,943, Rajasthan with 4,14,422 and Karnataka with 3,60,592.

In a statement, the Ministry of Health said India is the fastest country to reach the 50 loop value in COVID-19 vaccination in 21 days.

New Delhi

Afghanistan receives doses of Covishield vaccines from India

Afghanistan received a large consignment of COVID-19 vaccines from India on Sunday. A special Indian plane carrying 500,000 doses of Covishield vaccine from Mumbai arrived in Kabul, where Afghan Ministry of Health officials claimed responsibility for the shipment. The vaccine made in India is the first to reach Afghanistan as the country battles the pandemic.

Vaccines produced in India reach Afghanistan. (We) stay with our friends, always, said the Minister of Foreign Affairs Dr. S. Jaishankar in a message on social media after the vaccines arrived in Afghanistan. The vaccine, made by the Serum Institute of India, has already been supplied to Nepal, Bhutan, Bangladesh, Myanmar, Sri Lanka and the Maldives in South Asia.

Ghulam Dastagir Nazari, head of the immunization program at the Ministry of Health in Kabul, said the vaccines would be kept in storage until the country receives emergency approval from the World Health Organization (WHO).

Tamil Nadu

The CM will decide on the resumption of classes from I-VIII in the State, says the Minister of Education

Classes for standard students IX and XI in Tamil Nadu will resume from Monday while the resumption of classes from I and VIII will be decided by the Prime Minister of the State of Palaniswami, said Education Minister KA Sengottaiyan.

Students should attend classes wearing masks in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and bring an acknowledgment from parents that they are willing to send their wards to school, he told reporters at Erode.

Already, classrooms have been sprayed with disinfectant, toilets and other school seats have been cleaned, he said.

National

India is now the third highest country to deliver the highest doses of the vaccine

India has become the third highest country in the world in terms of the number of doses of COVID-19 vaccines administered, the Union Ministry of Health said on Sunday. Only the United States and the United Kingdom remain ahead of India. The ministry said 12 states in India have vaccinated more than 2 lakh beneficiaries each.

As of Feb. 7, 8 a.m., a total of 57.75 lakh beneficiaries have received the vaccine under COVID-19 vaccination training nationwide.

Bengaluru

Proud of doctors and paramedics who were challenged during the pandemic, says President

India President Ram Nath Kovind said he was proud of the doctors and paramedics who rose to the challenge of COVID-19.

Speaking at the 25th meeting of Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences (RGUHS), Mr Kovind, the main guest of the event, said the pandemic had caused unprecedented agony and misery across the globe. He said he was proud of the doctors and paramedics who rose to the challenge, even when it meant a great deal of risk to their lives. He said the pandemic had taught us to be better prepared to deal with a crisis.

The second dose of vaccines to be administered from 13 February

India will start administering the second dose of COVID-19 Covishield and Covaxin vaccines from February 13 for people who were vaccinated on January 16, according to a press release from the Press Information Bureau quoting Rajesh Bhushan, Secretary of Health.

Mr Bhushan was addressing a conference involving senior health officials from all over the country. Both vaccines approved in India will be given 28 days apart, according to the rules governing their dosage.

AstraZeneca thinks shooting could stop serious disease from South Africa’s COVID variant

British drugmaker AstraZeneca said on Saturday it believed its COVID-19 vaccine, developed with Oxford University, could protect against the serious disease caused by the virus variant in South Africa.

AstraZeneca confirmed that early data from a small trial, first reported by Times Financial, had shown limited efficacy for the mild disease vaccine, mainly due to this variant.

