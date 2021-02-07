Worlds 10 Largest Cruise Ships – Cruise Industry News





Cruise ships, over the past decades, have not only increased in number but also in size. Today’s largest ships are almost three times larger than the Sovereign of the Seas built in 1988, considered the world’s first mega ship. 1. Symphony of the Seas (Royal Caribbean International) Tonazhi: 227,625 tons

Capacity: 5,400 passengers

Built: 2018

Length: 362.1 meters

Radius: 47.4 meters

Cruise regions in 2021: Caribbean 2. Harmony of the Seas (Royal Caribbean International) Tonazhi: 227,625 tons

Capacity: 5,400 passengers

Built: 2016

Length: 362.1 meters

Radius: 47.4 meters

Cruise regions in 2021: Caribbean and Mediterranean 3. Allure of the Seas (Royal Caribbean International) Tonazhi: 220,000 tons

Capacity: 5,400 passengers

Built: 2010

Length: 362 meters

Radius: 47 meters

Cruise regions in 2021: Caribbean 4. Oasis of the Seas (Royal Caribbean International) Tonazhi: 220,000 tons

Capacity: 5,400 passengers

Built: 2008

Length: 361.6 meters

Radius: 47 meters

Cruise regions in 2021: Caribbean, Bahamas and East Coast 5. Mardi Gras (Carnival Cruise Line) Tonazhi: 183,900

Capacity: 5200 passengers

Built: 2021

Length: 337 meters

Radius: 42 meters 6. Iona (P&O Cruises) Tonazhi: 183,900 tons

Capacity: 5200 passengers

Built: 2020

Length: 337 meters

Radius: 42 meters

Cruise regions in 2021: Northern Europe and the Canaries 7. AIDAnova (AIDA Sailing) Tonazhi: 183,900 tons

Capacity: 5,000 passengers

Built: 2018

Length: 337 meters

Radius: 42 meters

Cruise regions in 2021: The Mediterranean and the Canaries 8. Costa Smeralda (Costa Cruise) Tonazhi: 182,700 tons

Capacity: 5,224 passengers

Built: 2019

Length: 337 meters

Radius: 42 meters

Cruise regions in 2021: Mediterranean 9. MSC Grandiosa (MSC Voyages) Tonazhi: 177,100 tons

Capacity: 4888 passengers

Built: 2019

Length: 331 meters

Radius: 43 meters

Cruise regions in 2021: Mediterranean 10. Spectrum of the Seas (Royal Caribbean International) Tonazhi: 168,666 tons

Capacity: 4,100 passengers

Built: 2019

Length: 347 meters

Radius: 41.4 meters

Cruise regions in 2021: China and Southeast Asia Coming soon The ranking is projected for major changes in the coming years, with large cruise ships entering service for several brands. 1. The Miracle of the Seas (Royal Caribbean International) Tonazhi: 227,625 tons

Capacity: 5,448 passengers

Built: 2022

Length: 362.1 meters

Radius: 47.4 meters 2. Global Dream (Genting Cruise / Dream Cruise Line) Tonazhi: 208,000 tons

Capacity: 5,000 passengers

Built: 2022

Length: 342 meters

Radius: 46.4 meters 3. MSC World Europe (MSC Voyages) Tonazhi: 205,700 tons

Capacity: 5,400 passengers

Built: 2022

Length: 330 meters

Radius: 47 meters 4. Class I Icon (Royal Caribbean International) Tonazhi: 200,000

Capacity: 5,000 passengers

Built: 2022

Length: TBD

Radius: TBD

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos