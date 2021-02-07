



A man has died after being shot in a parking lot in Scarborough on Saturday night, police said. Toronto police were called to the Sheppard Avenue East and Gateforth Drive area at 10:39 p.m. in the back of a parking lot after multiple gunshots were heard. Upon arrival, police say they found a wounded man with a firearm who was found unresponsive. Despite measures to save his life, the man was pronounced dead on stage. Police say a firearm was placed at the scene. The homicide unit has taken over the investigation, police said in a tweet. Sound of guns:

Sheppard By E + Gateforth Dr.

– The victim has succumbed to his injuries

– is pronounced felt on stage

– The murder that takes over the investigation

* Anyone with information 416 808-7400 *

^ dmth –@TPSOperations No suspicious information was released at this time. Shortly afterwards, at 10:49 p.m., a man in his 30s entered a hospital in the east with gunshot wounds. The man was rushed to a trauma center with life-threatening injuries, police say. Police say it is unknown if the two incidents are related, but officers are investigating. Anyone with information is required to contact police at 416-808-7400, Stop Stop Crime anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477). ADD:

East End of City

– The victim is a man in his 30s

– The victim’s injuries are life threatening

– Officers assisted with the emergency run to the trauma center

– It is not yet known if the 2 incidents are related

– Investigation

^ dmth –@TPSOperations







