Direct flood updates Ukhand: Prime Minister Modi announces 2-lek ex-free for the devalued

The water level in the Dhauliganga River rose suddenly after an avalanche near an energy project in the village of Raini in the Tapovan area.
Massive flooding was caused in the Dhauli Ganga River in Uttarakhand, causing large-scale damage to surrounding villages after a glacier broke in Joshimath, Chamoli district on Sunday. The Rishi Ganga power project near the village of Raini was completely destroyed due to flooding, according to sources in the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP).
Several districts, including Pauri, Tehri, Rudraprayag, Haridwar and Dehradun have been put on alert as they are most likely to be affected.
The Indian Army team, three army spearmen and 250 ITBP personnel have been deployed for rescue operations, along with the police and the State Disaster Relief Force (SDRF). Medical teams were rushed to the scene and hospitals in numerous cities were kept on standby for any emergency.
Political leaders, including the Prime Minister and the President, have expressed their concerns for the people affected by the floods and provided possible assistance.
People seeking help can contact the following emergency numbers – 1070, 1905 and 9557444486.
February 07.2021 IS 06:57 PM
The Prime Minister announces the ex-gratia methods: 2 lakh to die, 50,000 seriously injured
Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced 2-lakh ex gratia family of people who lost their lives in the flood and 50,000 for those seriously injured, Twitter PMO.
February 07.2021 IS 06:40 PM
Prime Minister Rawat announces $ 4 cash for family of flood victims
Prime Minister Uttarakhand announces Trivendra Singh Rawat 4 lekë money as financial aid for the family of the dead in the flood.
February 07.2021 IS 06:20 PM
LIVE | Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat Press Meets for Latest Updates
UTarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat addresses the media regarding the latest situation in the state after his visit to the countries affected by the flood.
February 07, 2021 IS 06:15 PM
ITBP personnel rescue 16 people trapped in the Tapovan tunnel
The ITBP has distributed photographs of rescue operations in the Tapovan tunnel where 16 trapped people have been rescued.
February 07.2021 IS 06:02 PM
View | Rescue personnel of ITBP personnel trapped in the Tapovan tunnel
Video of a person trapped inside the Tapovan tunnel being rescued by ITBP personnel, reported by ANI.
February 07, 2021 IS 05:55 PM
Congress President Sonia Gandhi expresses concern, urges party staff to assist in relief efforts
Congress President Sonia Gandhi said she was concerned about the ‘disturbing news’ of the breaking of glaciers and floods in Uttarakhand. She had also asked Congress workers and volunteers in the region to help with relief efforts, ANI reports.
February 07.2021 IS 04:57 PM
ITBP rescues all 16 people trapped in the Tapovan tunnel
ITBP rescues all 16 people trapped in the Tapovan tunnel, ANI reports.
February 07, 2021 IS 04:38 PM
IMD says dry weather is likely over Uttarakhand on 7.8 February
The Meteorological Department of India had said dry weather is likely to prevail over Uttarakhand on February 7th and 8th.
February 07, 2021 IS 04:12 PM
NTPC confirms damage to Tapovan hydropower project
The NTPC limited the confirmed damage to part of a hydropower project under construction in the Tapovan region.
February 07.2021 IS 03:53 PM
President Kovind ‘safe’ for relief work undertaken after floods in Utarakhand
President Ram Nath Kovind has expressed confidence that the relief work undertaken at the flood sites in Uttarakhand is progressing well.
February 07, 2021 IS 03:30 PM
Uttarakhand DGP says 16 people trapped in Tapovan Dam are being relocated to safer places
Uttarakhand DGP Ashok Kumar says 16 people who were trapped in the Tapovan Dam are being relocated to safer places by police, ANI reports.
February 07, 2021 IS 03:19 PM
CM Uttarakhand arrives in Reni village to assess the situation
UTarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat arrived in Reni village in Tapovan area to assess the situation, ANI reports.
February 07, 2021 IS 03:10 PM
ITBP personnel digging the open Tapovan tunnel blocked by debris
ITBP says its personnel are opening the Tapovan tunnel pipe which has been blocked due to debris caused by the flood. Many people are afraid to get stuck inside the tunnel.
February 07.2021 IS 03:01 PM
Three bodies were found at the NTPC in Tapovan: ITBP
The ITBP says three bodies were found at the NTPC site in the Tapovan area of Chamoli.
February 07, 2021 02:50 PM IS
About 50-100 missing persons. 2 bodies have been recovered: UTarakhand DGP
Uttarakhand DGP Ashok Kumar says about 50-100 people are currently missing, two bodies have been found and some people injured in the flood have also been rescued, the PTI reports.
February 07.2021 IS 02:38 PM
Glacial eruption at Uttarakhand
A massive flood was reported in the Dhauliganga River near a village in Uttarakhands Chamoli district. Hundreds of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel have rushed to conduct rescue operations in the country.
Watch the full video for more.
February 07.2021 IS 02:36 PM
Uttarakhand CM Trivender Singh Rawat provides assistance to people trapped in the affected area
Uttarakhand CM Trivender Singh Rawat urges people not to spread rumors about the situation and also asked them to contact the emergency helpline numbers.
He also assured that all necessary steps have been taken to address the situation.
February 07,2021 02:27 PM IS
The Ministry of Interior has provided all possible assistance: UTarakhand CM Trivender Singh Rawat
“I have talked to the Union Secretary of the Interior and I will speak to the Interior Minister soon. They have provided all possible assistance,” Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat told ANI.
February 07, 2021 02:19 PM ISSHT
The Indian Army deploys helicopters, rescue and relief troops, ANI reports
The Indian Army has deployed shredders and troops to support the Uttarakhand government and the NDRF to deal with the flood. The military station near Rishikesh is actively involved in coordinating rescue and relief operations with the local administration. The army headquarters is monitoring the situation, the Army said, ANI reports.
February 07, 2021 02:11 PM PMSHT
Interior Minister provides all assistance to Uttarakhand governor: Sitharaman over Chamol tragedy
It is a kind of tragedy which is very shocking. It is a natural disaster. The Interior Minister has assured that any assistance the Uttarakhand government will need will be extended. There will be no hesitation about this: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, ANI reports
February 07.2021 IS 02:05 PM
3 helicopters stationed in Dehradun, more to be deployed for rescue work, ANI reports
Three machete including two Mi-17 and one ALH Dhruv Air Force machete stationed in Dehradun and surrounding areas to assist rescue operations in flood-affected areas. More aircraft will be placed on demand on the ground, ANI quoted IAF officials as saying.
February 07.2021 IS 02:03 PM
Over 200 jaws placed for rescue work, ANI reports
Over 200 jaws are at work and working in collaboration with the local administration. A team is in place to assess the situation. Another team has been deployed near Joshimath to raise awareness and evacuate people. The situation is under control, said Vivek Pandey, ITBP Spokesman, reports ANI.
February 07.2021 IS 02:01 PM
Scheduled meeting at Cabinet Secretariat for Aid Operations in Chamoli, ANI reports
A meeting has been scheduled at the Cabinet Secretariat for Aid Operations in Umtarakhand Chamoli. DG and Interior Ministry officials will join the meeting, ANI reports.
February 07, 2021 01:55 PM PMSHT
Prime Minister Modi speaks with Uttarakhand CM, makes assessment of rescue work at flood site Chamoli
Prime Minister Modi, while in Assam, reviewed the situation in Uttarakhand. The Prime Minister spoke with the Prime Minister and other senior officials. Prime Minister Modi made an assessment of the rescue and relief work that was taking place. Authorities are working to provide all possible support to those affected.
February 07.2021 IS 01:51 PM
100-150 victims feared death in the Uttarakhand flood, ANI reports
100-150 victims feared rapid flooding in Chamoli district, Uttarakhand Chief Secretary OM Prakash told ANI.
