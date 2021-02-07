Privatization of steel plant: Leaders of state-owned BJP will value Center of Public Sense, says Purandeswari





The feelings of the people of Visakhapatnam will be taken to the attention of the Center by the leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of Visakhapatnam and the State for the need to continue the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) in the public sector, said the general secretary of BJP D Purandeswari. Addressing a press conference here on Sunday, Ms. Purandeswari said BJP leaders would make every effort to persuade the Prime Minister, but the final word on the matter rests with the Union government. She, however, avoided a direct answer as to why the party leadership had failed to impress the Center on the need to avoid the privatization of the VSP, before a decision was made on it. BJP always had a soft corner for the VSP, when Atal Behari Vajpayee was Prime Minister, he had inserted 1,300 crore into the VSP to prevent her from being referred to the Industrial and Financial Reconstruction Board (BIFR) and thus gave her a new take rent for life, she said. She was also asked if she would resign from her party post if the Center did not reverse her decision. Asked if the decision on VSP would affect BJP, which was trying to strengthen its position in the State, she said: BJP has never worked for political gain. Works for the nation. Regarding party leader Sujana Chowdhary who reportedly spoke in a different tone on the VSP issue, she said the essence of the issue is the same and the State leadership is against privatization. No raw deal in Budget Rejecting criticism that the state had been given a crude deal in the budget, Ms. Purandeswari gave details of the allocations made to the state. A sum of 29,137 crore was allocated for the construction of 2,300 km of roads through 84 projects. About 16 new railways, covering 1,915 km, would be placed in the State at an estimated cost of 24,300 crore and over 40 crore would be spent on doubling the lanes in the State. Other allocations made to the State include ,7 9,770 crore for improving health infrastructure, c 150 crore to ensure uninterrupted power supply and undertake work to minimize damage during natural disasters, 5 2,057 crore for the Jal Jeevan mission to provide water to drinking in pipelines provide roads in rural areas. Special category status For the failure of the Centers to grant Special Category (SCS) status to the State, she blamed the previous Telugu Desam Party (TDP) government for agreeing to the special package instead of SCS. Regarding the delay in getting work on the new Visakhapatnam-based railway area, she said the Detailed Project Report (DPR) was being reviewed.

