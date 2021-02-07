Welcome the farmers in your home as you treated Obama: Owaisi to Prime Minister Modi





AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Sunday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to invite protesting farmers to his residence as if he had been waiting for then-US President Barack Obama to repeal new farm laws. Addressing a rally for future polls on local authorities in Gujarat, the Hyderabad MP also urged the Prime Minister to be “generous” and “understand the pain” of farmers who have been protesting on the outskirts of Delhi for two months. the latter seeking the abolition of agro marketing legislation. All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen led by Owaisi is running in the Gujarat girls’ elections – in Ahmedabad and Bharuch – in alliance with the Bhartiya Tribal Party (BTP) “The way farmers are being treated is not right. It is wrong. The prime minister should invite farmers to his residence as if he had offered tea (to then US President) Barack Obama with his own hand (in 2015) , which is good because he was our guest.We expect the Prime Minister to invite the farmers, offer them tea and biscuits and tell them that the laws (agro marketing) are being repealed and that they should be happy, said Owaisi. Owaisi said the prime minister needs to understand the plight of farmers feeding the country if he claims he has risen from poverty. “When a poor person cries out of helplessness, then nature tells us to help the poor, but those who have no sympathy for the poor, they remain untouched by the tears of the poor. We are with the farmers, they are our ‘annadatas’ “They work hard to get us food,” he said. Making an excavation, Owaisi said the massive protest by farmers has “disrupted” Prime Minister Modi ‘s sleep. “They came out in thousands, shouting slogans and holding a tractor rally in Delhi (January 26). The BJP, with 300 deputies, is concerned about the way farmers are treated,” he said. With BTP leader Chhotu Vasava at his side, Owaisi made a strong field for unity among tribes, Muslims, Dalits and OBCs in Gujarat.

