Most recent: UK will not issue COVID-19 immunity passports

California revises indoor church guidelines after Supreme Court ruling lifts state ban on indoor worship

U.S. health officials warn people not to let their Super Bowl celebrations become a super-spreading event

TEHRAN, Iran Iran Iran has unveiled its second home coronavirus vaccine and says it has begun human trials, state TV reported on Sunday.

The Razi Cov Pars vaccine produced by the Razi Vaccine and Serum Research Institute is injectable and inhaled. Ali Eshaqi, the director of the institutes, said that the vaccine will be tested on 13 people within eight days and then if there are no serious reactions, it will be tested in groups of 20 to 120 people.

Eshaqi said the vaccine has already been tested on animals including mice, rabbits, hamsters and monkeys. The country is also working on a joint vaccine with Cuba.

Iran plans to import 17 million doses of vaccine from the international COVAX program and millions more from other countries.

Iran, with a population of more than 83 million, has struggled with the worst explosion in the Middle East. His confirmed number of deaths from the virus is 58,469.

JAKARTA, Indonesia The Food and Drug Administration Indonesia has announced an emergency authorization to use the COVID-19 vaccine manufactured by Chinas Sinovac Biotech Ltd. for people over 60 years old.

The death rate due to COVID-19 shows the statistical data that the elderly make up a high proportion, said the head of the Food and Drug Monitoring Agency in Indonesia, Penny Lukito, at a press conference on Sunday.

She added that the agency gave the green light to vaccination based on clinical trials in China and Brazil.

Indonesian Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin said vaccinations for the elderly would begin on Monday.

Indonesia launched a mass vaccination program for healthcare workers and public service officials in January. More than 700,000 people have received their first vaccine.

KABUL, Afghanistan About 500,000 doses of Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine arrived in Afghanistan on Sunday from the government in India.

The news was announced by Wahid Majroh, acting Minister of Public Health.

Ghulam Dastagir Nazari, an official from the Ministry of Public Health, said the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine is from the Serum Institute of India and is the first to arrive in the country.

Afghanistan will keep the vaccine until it receives approval from the World Health Organization and then give it first to first-line health workers and the elderly, Majroh said.

Afghanistan has recorded 55,300 positive cases and 2,410 deaths. Experts say the lack of testing and missing cases have led to an underestimation of the virus number worldwide.

Jerusalem Israel has begun easing restrictions nearly six weeks after entering a third nationwide blockade to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Some businesses started reopening on Sunday and people are now allowed to move more than a kilometer (half a mile) from their homes. But schools remain closed and international flights are very limited.

Israel created the third national blockade in late December as new infections went out of control. Israel has recorded over 686,000 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began last year and 5,074 deaths, according to Health Ministry figures.

At the same time, the country has launched a major vaccination campaign. More than 3.4 million Israelis have received the first shot of the Pfizer vaccine and at least 2 million have received a second dose.

CAIRO Egypts President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi says his country needs 70 million shots of the coronavirus vaccine to inoculate between 30-35 million people in the first phase of a campaign his government launched last month.

El-Sissi said in television comments late Saturday that the first phase of the country’s vaccination campaign targets healthcare workers, the elderly and those suffering from chronic diseases.

The Egyptian leader, however, said the response among healthcare workers has been between 45% and 50%. There are people who say we do not want to be vaccinated, he said.

The most populous country in the Arab world with more than 100 million people, Egypt received a shipment of 50,000 doses of China-made Sinopharm vaccine in December and another shipment of 50,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccines last month.

The government has said it has reserved 100 million doses of approved vaccines, according to the state-run Al-Ahram newspaper.

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka Sri Lankan health authorities say they will begin inoculating the general public against COVID-19 from next month.

Currently, the ministry is conducting a vaccination machine to inoculate more than 260,000 health workers on the front line and selected military and police officers.

Vaccination began last week after neighboring India donated 500,000 doses of the Oxford-AstraZenica vaccine, which is the only vaccine approved by the Sri Lankan regulator.

The Office of the Governor of California at SAN FRANCISCO Gavin Newsoms says it will issue revised guidelines for inland church services after the U.S. Supreme Court lifted the state ban on house worship during the coronavirus pandemic.

In the most important legal victory against California health orders COVID-19, the Supreme Court told California that it could not proceed with the ban on in-house services during the coronavirus pandemic, but could limit participation to 25% of building capacity and restrict singing and singing. in

The Newsoms office said it will continue to enforce the restrictions the high court left in place.

SANTA FE, NM New Mexico on Saturday reported 424 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 and eight deaths as the coronavirus outbreak slowed in the state.

The latest figures released by the Department of Health increased the state pandemic to 177,214 cases and 3,386 but two-week averages of new daily cases and daily deaths fell over the past two weeks.

According to data from the COVID Tracking Project, the average daily death rate dropped from about 847 on January 22 to about 571 on Friday, and the average daily death rate dropped from 29 to 18.6.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. There were 58 fewer people hospitalized in Arkansas on Saturday as the number of hospitalizations continues to decline last, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.

There were 750 hospitalizations, up from 808 on Friday, while the number of reported cases increased by 1,341 and there were 11 more deaths due to COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, according to the health department.

Overall, the number of deaths and cases have dropped over the past two weeks, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

The seven-day average death rate in the state dropped from 40.86 per day on Jan. 22 to 31.29 and the average number of new cases dropped from 1,963.86 per day to 1,737.14 over the same period, Johns Hopkins data showed. .

There have been a total of 306,064 cases of the virus and 5,061 deaths from COVID-19 since the pandemic began in March, according to the state health department.

RIO DE JANEIRO Normally, the Rio de Janeiros Sambadrome would prepare for the best time of the year: The most famous carnival parade in the world.

But a week before the start, the coronavirus pandemic has replaced the competition. The holiday is on hold until next year as Rio struggles with an increase in coronavirus cases. The town on Saturday opened a vaccination station in Sambadrome, where a line of cars lined up on a wide road built for swimming.

This is usually a place of pleasure. Today is also because we are exercising an act of citizenship and are opening Sambadrome to vaccinate, said Paulo Roberto Machado, a 68-year-old nurse who teaches at the University of Veiga de Almeida.

Machado has participated in 40 years of Carnival parades here. But on Saturday, he was coordinating 20 volunteer nursing and medical students to vaccinate people over the age of 90.

Rio has recorded more than 17,600 confirmed deaths – most of every city in Brazil, even at the top of Sao Paulo, which has nearly double the population.

OKLAHOMA CITY The reported number of coronavirus cases in Oklahoma has exceeded 400,000.

The state health department reported 2,053 new cases Saturday. Another 51 deaths increased the confirmed death toll to 3,761.

Data from Johns Hopkins University show that Oklahoma was fourth in the country in the number of new cases per capita, with 855 cases per 100,000 inhabitants. The data show that the seven-day average of deaths in the state fell over the past two weeks from 37 to 34 deaths per day.

More than half a million Oklahoma residents have received the coronavirus vaccine, including 114,208 who have received both doses, according to the Federal Centers for Disease Control.

WASHINGTON Senior nations health officials are sounding the alarm about Super Bowl rallies as a possible coronavirus outbreak event.

They encourage people to gather with friends over Zoom, not in crowds or at bars and parties. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Kansas City Chiefs will play Sunday at a partially packed stadium in Tampa, Florida. The city has won 150,000 donated masks that officials will distribute.

The game is happening during a downturn in new coronavirus cases, a sign that the rise in infection from the December holiday rallies may be easing. However, health officials are concerned that Super Bowl parties with people outside their family could spread new cases.

We’ve already seen outbreaks from football parties, said Rochelle Walensky, head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. So, I really think we need to look at that and be careful.

The average seven-day rolling stock for new daily occasions dropped from 180,489 on Jan. 22 to 125,854 on Friday, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

However, the coronavirus is killing more than 3,000 Americans a day. The nations confirmed that the total death toll is 460,000.

PHOENIX The death toll in Arizona from the coronavirus pandemic exceeded 14,000 on Saturday.

The Department of Health Services reported 63 new deaths, bringing the total confirmed states to 14,011. He also reported 3,471 more cases Saturday.

Health officials are urging football fans to give up Super Bowl meetings with members outside their homes.

Arizona has seen a drop in cases, hospitalizations and deaths since the rise of the December holidays. However, public health officials have warned against complacency and demanded caution over the Super Bowl weekend.