Fury at Gove while exports to the EU fall by 68% after Brexit
New figures reveal that exports from Britain to the EU have fallen by almost 70% as Michael Gove faced the rage of carriers to ignore post-trade warnings Brexi.
A study by international carriers found that the volume of exports traveling from British ports to the EU collapsed in January compared to the same period last year, down 68%.
This has led to outrage from exporters and allegations that official responses have been a complete waste of time, amid major concerns about trade in Northern Ireland. There are also fears that the worst will come before new checks in July.
Research by the Road Transport Association (RHA) prompted him to write to Cabinet Minister Mr Gove asking for help, especially by increasing the number of customs agents from 10,000 to 50,000 to help firms with additional documents after Brexit. .
Chief executive Richard Burnett said the RHA had also found 65-75% of vehicles arriving from the EU were returning to the empty block due to lack of goods, blockages in the UK and because British companies had banned exports to the mainland.
Figures, revealed by The observer, show a major drop in ferry traffic and the Channel Tunnel are largely the result of Brexit.
Mr Burnett told the newspaper he found it deeply disappointing and annoying that ministers have chosen not to listen to industry and experts, who have repeatedly called for greater consultation by the government.
He said Mr Gove had not responded in writing pretty much every time we wrote over the past six months.
Michael Gove is the master at extracting information from you and giving nothing back, he said. He replies on WhatsApp and says he got the letter but no written reply comes.
He tends to get officials to start working on things. But the answers are a complete waste of time because they do not listen to the issues we have raised in the first place.
More than 40% of UK exports go to the EU.
The government offered a six-month grace period after Brexit to allow the suspension of the full range of physical import controls until July.
Up to 12 inches of snow and strong winds as Beast from the East 2 hits the UK
But now there are fears that the movement is only pushing further misery.
On Thursday, former Conservative Chancellor Lord Lamont warned the bureaucracy associated with the Brexit deal had made most of the business between Britain and Northern Ireland uneconomic.
Two weeks ago, the RHA said it needed a 12-month grace period and urgent financial assistance to iron out problems with the post-Brexit Irish Sea border trade.
The UK government insists goods are flowing effectively between Britain and Northern Ireland.
But Mr Burnett said on January 20: This is a financial abyss for money bleeding.
There should be financial intervention immediately.
A government spokesman said: “We have had an intensive engagement with the road transport industry for many months and we are still facilitating a daily call with representative groups.
We do not know the figure given for exports. Thanks to the hard work of carriers and traders to prepare for change, border disruption has so far been minimal and freight movements are now close to normal, despite the Covid-19 pandemic.
We will continue to work constructively with the RHA as we adapt to our new relationship with the EU and seize Brexit opportunities.
