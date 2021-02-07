The Western View of the Pacific Islands Forum through China-US competition is narrow-minded

Landscape of Palau. Photo: VCG

The Palau president said he was preparing to leave the Pacific Islands Forum, the region’s main political and economic organization founded in 1971. The 18-member forum consists mainly of small island states along with Australia and New Zealand. AFP reported on Friday that the departure of Palau threatens the future of a major group in a region where China is vying for influence.

Palau has a somewhat special status in the Pacific region. Chinese investors have been behind major construction and business projects in Palau, and its tourism industry is closely linked to China.

Meanwhile, the US is also actively strengthening its ties with Palau. Former United States Secretary of Defense Mark Esper visited the nation last year in a bid to strengthen the U.S. commitment to a long-term relationship with the small country, which U.S. media said highlighted U.S.-China rivalry.

China respects Pacific island states’ decision not to participate in China-US competition But Australia and the US want the states to fully align with them in order to maintain their dominance in the Pacific region.

It is very clear that the Pacific island countries are tired of this. Leaving Palau could be an attempt to avoid more pressure from Washington and Canberra.

If the forum is shared, there are two possibilities that can occur. First, these island nations want to put pressure on Canberra. If the mechanism no longer exists, Canberra’s plan to use this platform to raise its status and work with Washington will be thwarted. Second, the new organization is expected to set criteria if Canberra wants to join. This will deter Canberra from interfering in the affairs of these nations.

Washington and Canberra have thought about undermining Beijing’s influence in the region, so they continue to talk about China’s so-called threat theory. An underwater cable internet project is seen as China’s information control and loans to develop these countries’ infrastructure are interpreted as debt traps.

But the Pacific island nations are independent and fully aware that they need China’s help and that it does not threaten their security. Western aid to these island countries was conditional, but when these countries could not meet the requirements, they began to turn to China for help.

In recent years, Pacific island countries have seen their international status rise when it comes to global agendas, such as climate change and poverty alleviation. These countries are demanding sovereign equality and no longer accept Western intervention.

Now, the nations of the Pacific islands are in fact unhappy with the western countries, Australia in particular, after seeing the tremendously positive changes that China has brought to the region.

The AFP report said a split in the Pacific Islands Forum could “provide an opening for China to increase its influence with the sparsely populated but strategically important Pacific island countries”. Whether the regional body of the Pacific islands falls or not depends on the countries of the Pacific islands.

Indeed, the Pacific Island Forum is on the verge of collapse as Palau said it is preparing to leave the group. This symbolizes the declining influence of Western countries on these nations. It has nothing to do with China’s influence. China has no diplomatic relations with Palau. Taking every chance to throw mud at Beijing is a dirty trick often played by Western countries

The Pacific region is now still dominated by Washington. But China is engaging in economic cooperation and climate change and offering aid to boost development in the region – of which the US is wary. In contrast, China only worries that special countries in the region are the so-called “diplomatic allies” with Taiwan.

Western aid to Pacific island countries has been declining. After China proposed the Belt and Road Initiative, the West became nervous and began to give more importance to island nations. Returns to countries only when China is involved there.

Washington has always seen international and regional issues through the lens of a China-US competition. It could not understand the spirit of China cooperation and its concept of common development as the responsibilities of a great power. The Pacific island nations do not like such an American mentality. Nor do they want to be a “vanguard” of Washington. China’s cooperation with these countries emphasizes economic development and climate change, which suits their interests.

The author is a professor at the Guangdong Research Institute for International Strategies. [email protected]