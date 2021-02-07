Quick Facts of the International Criminal Court

Here is a look at International Criminal Court (ICC), a court composed of 123 states from around the world.

Facts

Although created by Rome Statute, a first treaty brought before United Nations, The ICC operates as an independent entity.

The court is located in The Hague, the Netherlands.

The ICC is the “court of last resort” and entered into force on 1 July 2002. The court adjudicates four types of crimes: genocide, crimes against humanity, crimes of aggression and war crimes. It is not intended to replace a national justice system.

Currently, 137 states are signatories, but only 123 are considered parties to the treaty.

The United States is a signatory to the treaty, but not a party.

Cases are referred to the court by national governments or United Nations Security Council.

18 judges serve nine-year terms.

Deadline

July 17, 1998 – The Rome Statute is approved by 120 states, informally creating the permanent ICC. Seven members of the United Nations vote against the statute: United States, China, Iraq, Israel, Libya, Qatar and Yemen.

July 1, 2002 – The Rome Statute enters into force after ratification by 60 countries.

October 12, 2016 – Burundi votes for withdrawal by the ICC, but is still listed as a party.

October 21, 2016 – South Africa announces withdrawal from ICC, saying that parts of the Rome Statute run counter to the laws of the country which give to the Heads of State, especially those by which they are striving to achieve peace and stability through diplomatic immunity. In March 2017, South Africa officially cancels its withdrawal.

November 10, 2016 – The Gambia announces to the ICC that it is withdrawing, citing prejudice against Africans. Gambia cancels its withdrawal in February 2017.

November 16, 2016 – Russia says it will withdraw its signature from the ICC treaty, according to a directive signed by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

27 October 2017 – Burundi is effectively withdrawn from the ICC, becoming the first member state to do so.

March 14, 2018 – Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte says in a statement that the country has announced it will withdraw from the ICC. The announcement follows the ICC’s Feb. 8 statement that it has launched an investigation into Duterte’s controversial drug war. The action takes effect on March 17, 2019.

Selected evidence

Jean-Pierre Bemba

November 22, 2010 – The trial begins for the former Congolese Vice President Jean-Pierre Bemba, who is charged with three counts of war crimes and two counts of crimes against humanity for failing to keep his forces from raping and killing civilians in Central African Republic in 2002-2003.

March 21, 2016 – The ICC finds Bemba guilty of two counts of crimes against humanity and three counts of war crimes.

June 21, 2016 – Bemba is sentenced to 18 years in prison.

19 October 2016 – The ICC condemns Bemba and four members of his legal team witness interference during his original trial.

June 8, 2018 – Bemba’s 18-year prison sentence is overturned by the appellate court.

June 13, 2018 – The court orders “the temporary release of Bemba,“Awaiting sentencing for his next sentence.

17 September 2018 – Bemba receives a one-year suspended sentence and is fined 300,000 euros (nearly $ 350,000) for his sentence of confusing a witness.

Laurent Gbagbo and Charles Bl Gold

28 January 2016 – The trial begins with former Ivory Coast President Laurent Gbagbo and former Ivory Coast politician Charles Bl Goud. Gbagbo and Bl Goud charged with four counts of crimes against humanity, including murder and rape, for alleged acts committed in 2010 and 2011.

January 15, 2019 – Gbagbo and Bl Goud are acquitted of all charges of crimes against humanity by the ICC.

Germain Katanga and Mathieu Ngudjolo Chui

November 24, 2009 – The trial begins against former Congolese rebel leaders Germain Katanga and Mathieu Ngudjolo Chui. They are charged with three counts of crimes against humanity and seven counts of war crimes stemming from attacks in the village of Bogoro that took place between January and March 2003.

November 21, 2012 – The trial against Katanga and Ngudjolo Chui is divided into individual cases.

December 18, 2012 – Former rebel leader Ngudjolo Chui has been acquitted e charges of war crimes and crimes against humanity.

March 7, 2014 – Katanga is found guilty “As additional equipment for a charge of a crime against humanity (murder) and war crimes charges (murder, assault on a civilian population, destruction of property and robbery)” for the 2003 attack.

May 23, 2014 – Katanga is sentenced to 12 years in prison.

18 January 2016 – Following an appeal for a reduced sentence, Katanga’s ICC prison sentence officially ends, although he remains in Congolese detention as the Democratic Republic of Congo investigates additional charges against him.

Thomas lubanga

January 26, 2009 – The trial begins for the Congolese commander-in-chief, Thomas lubanga, who is charged with “Recruitment and registration of children under the age of 15 and their use to take an active part in combat (child soldiers)”.

March 14, 2012 – Lubanga has been convicted of war crimes for using children under the age of 15 as soldiers.

July 10, 2012 – Lubanga is sentenced to 14 years in prison. He is the first person to be convicted and convicted by the ICC.

Ahmad al-Faqi al-Mahdi

September 27, 2016 – Islamic militant Ahmad al-Faqi al-Mahdi is sentenced to nine years in prison after pleading guilty to war crimes for the destruction of religious and historical monuments in the ancient city of Timbuktu, Mali. The trial marks the first time the ICC has proven the destruction of cultural heritage as a war crime.

Bosco Ntaganda

September 2, 2015 – The trial begins for Bosco Ntaganda, charged with 13 counts of war crimes and five counts of crimes against humanity which allegedly occurred in 2002-2003 in Ituri, Democratic Republic of the Congo.

28-30 August 2018 – Concluding arguments in the Ntaganda trial take place.

July 2019 – Ntaganda is found guilty of all 18 crimes, which include murder, rape, sexual slavery, registration of child soldiers, persecution, forcible transfer and deportation, looting and deliberate directing of attacks against civilians.

November 7, 2019 – Ntaganda is sentenced to 30 years in prison by unanimous vote. This is the longest sentence ever handed down by the ICC and Ntaganda is the first person to be convicted of sexual slavery by the ICC. Ntaganda time served from 22 March 2013 to file will be deducted from his sentence.

Dominic Ongwen

December 6, 2016 – The trial against Dominic Ongwen begins. Ongwen, who for years was commander of the Lord’s Resistance Army, faces 70 charges including war crimes and crimes against humanity allegedly committed from 2002 to 2004 in northern Uganda.

February 4, 2021 – Ongwen has been convicted of 61 of the 70 charges against him. The court could sentence Ongwen to up to 30 years in prison, or a life sentence in certain circumstances, according to the Rome Statute, the ICC founding document.