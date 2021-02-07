Johnson facilitates another victory at Saudi International





Posted: 7 Feb 2021 / 06:14 AM MST / Updated: 7 Feb 2021 / 06:14 AM MST

KING ABDULLAH ECONOMIC CITY, Saudi Arabia (AP) Top-ranked Dustin Johnson beat Saudi International for the second time in three years on Sunday after shooting a 2-under 68 in the final round to finish two shots away from Justin Rose and Tony Finau. Johnson, who was also runner-up in 2020, recorded his round with the highest tournament result at the Royal Greens Golf Club but still finished at the top of the standings with 15 sub-overalls. Scotland Calum Hill claimed first in 18th place to finish in a draw for fourth with Frances Victor Perez. Johnson took a two-shot lead in the final round, but the Masters champion fought with the Greens and was caught by Finau when his American friend did a bird hat-trick from the 11th. However, Johnson came forward with a bird at 13 and was given a welcome breathing space when Finau fired shots at 16 and 17 and Perez doubled at 16. Johnson also threw a shot at 16 to see his bullet cut into one, but responded in his own style with a massive tee shot at the other and a height of two feet to set up a crucial bird bird. “I saw the leadership a little bit, the boys were playing well, but I kept giving myself a lot of chances,” Johnson told Sky Sports. I didn’t open many of them, but I finally set up a really nice flick on the 13th. Seventeen was a really good bird, hit a great car there and a nice chip, but it was hard all day today. I do not want to play around the world as much as I wish Id but it is definitely nice to get a win not in my tournament and after Augusta, to get my first win again, obviously the game is still in really good shape and I’m really excited about the rest of the year. Rasmus Hojgaard, Ryan Fox, Victor Hovland and Tyrrell Hatton finished in a four-way draw for sixth with 11 under. Saudi International International is the latest of three Gulf Swing events starting in 2021 on the European Tour. ___ More AP golf: https://apnews.com/apf-Golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports







