Climate change behind Uttarakhand glacier eruption, experts think | India News





KOLKATA: The glacier that erupted in Uttarakhand is a result of climate change in the Himalayan region that is warming faster than other mountainous regions, experts say.

The increasing use of reinforced concrete cement structures replacing traditional wood and stone masonry is accelerating an island heat impact in the mountainous region. There are more than 8000 glacial lakes in the Himalayas, of which 200 are classified as dangerous.

The glacier collapse in Joshimath on Sunday led to a massive flood on the Dhauli Ganga River and caused large-scale destruction in the upper reaches of the ecologically fragile Himalayas.

Glacier retreat and permanent melting are projected to reduce the stability of mountain slopes and increase the number and area of ​​glacial lakes (high confidence). The results of landslides and floods, and cascading events, will also be displayed where there is no data on previous events (high confidence), says the Special Report on Oceans and Cryptosphere (SROCC) from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC).

There is high confidence that the current shrinkage of global glaciers caused new lakes to form and existing lakes to grow in most regions, for example in South America, Highland Asia and Europe, the report says.

There is also a high belief that the number and area of ​​glacial lakes will continue to increase in most regions in the coming decades, and new lakes will develop closer to steep and potentially volatile mountain walls, where lake eruptions can be more easily caused by the impact of landslides, she adds.

“The IPCC reports that climate change has changed the frequency and magnitude of natural hazards. The scientist reported with moderate confidence that in some regions avalanches involving wet snow have increased while rain in snow floods has also increased to lower altitudes. We do not have data now to give you information on what caused the avalanche in Chamoli district but what we do know, prima-facia, is that this is very similar to a climate change event as glaciers are melting for due to global warming, “said Dr. Anjal Prakash, Director of Research and Associate Professor at the Indian Business School (ISB), Hyderabad.

The impact of global warming on glacial attraction is well documented. The latest evaluation report called the ICIMOD facilitated HI-MAP report also highlighted these. The report shows that temperatures are rising in the Himalayan Hindu-Kush region and rising global temperatures will have more impact on the Himalayan region due to altitude-dependent warming. “If the world could keep the temperature rising below 1.5 degrees Celsius, in the HKH region it would translate to at least an increase of 1.8 C, and in some countries, above 2.2 C,” said Prakash, who was the lead author of the special report. on Oceans and the Cryosphere, 2018 and Lead Author of the 6th IPCC Ongoing Assessment Report.

Calling it a “very rare incident”, Dr Mohd Farooq Azam, Assistant Professor, Glaciology & Hydrology, IIT Indore, said it was unlikely it was a blast of a cloud.

“Weather reports in Chamoli district show sunny weather to date with no rainfall. There is no doubt that global warming has resulted in global warming,” Azam says.

“Climate change has led to volatile weather such as increasing snowfall and precipitation, warmer winters have led to the melting of a lot of snow. The thermal profile of ice is rising, where earlier the ice temperature ranged from -6 to – “20 degrees C, it is now -2, making it more sensitive to melting,” Azam said.

Prakash wants the government to spend more on monitoring the Himalayan region.

“The Himalayan region is also the least monitored region and this event actually shows how vulnerable we can be. Spending more will ensure that we have more information about the change process. The result will be was for us to be more aware and develop better adaptation practices, “he added.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos