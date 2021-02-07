Vaccine games in the UK pay off, while EU care slows it down

SAINT-HERBLAIN, France (AP) French pharmaceutical start-up Valneva had big news in September: a government contract for 60 million doses of its candidate for the coronavirus vaccine.

Bleresi? The UK not the European Union, as might be expected for a company on the shores of the Loire.

What a real loss, froze Christelle Morancais, president of the Pays de la Loire regional council, as she tried to rest her head around the missed opportunity. The British, she told the Associated Press, opened the red carpet for the company, helping with funding and structure. … And we were powerless.

The UK has now ordered another 40 million doses and there are opportunities for more from Valneva, which has a plant in Scotland. The EU is still in talks with the company.

This model of Britain investing aggressively and early as the EU takes a slower, more cautious approach has been the hallmark of the vaccine race in Europe and provides a window into the problems that have followed the spread of vaccination from the bloc. major world trade.

As with other fast-moving countries, contract negotiation has previously helped Britain avoid some of the problems of vaccine supply, the 27-nation EU faced as when AstraZeneca said it hit a manufacturing issue. Valneva President Franck Grimaud told the AP that Britain would receive vaccine doses sooner because it signed the first.

But the UK has also shown speed and dexterity in other areas: its regulatory agency has authorized vaccines faster than the EU, and its government has experimented with extending the time between shootings. allowing him to open the first doses faster so that more people have a quick defense.

The EU has been more cautious on both issues. While the block is still receiving and distributing the vaccine, unlike most of the world, it has so far been left in the back mirror of the UK. Britain has given at least a blow to about 15% of its population, compared to about 3% on the bloc. This is not just a matter of pride: the EU has lost more than 490,000 of its 450 million people to the pandemic, according to Johns Hopkins University, and countless others who were not tested before they died.

Diane Wanten, from Alken, Belgium, survived a period with COVID-19 that put her in intensive care last spring. The 62-year-old now hopes badly for shots for herself and her husband Francesco, who has Parkinsons. If there is a vaccine for me tomorrow, I will be in line, she said.

Instead, it is Britain that raises its head and shoulders above the rest, Wanten said. I keep wondering why things are possible there and not here in Belgium?

Britain has its battles: a death toll of 112,000 in a country of 67 million and many who say the Conservative government should have moved faster to fight the virus. Still, she celebrated the Valneva contract as confirmation of her vaccine strategy and her decision to leave the EU.

Full coverage: Coronavirus pandemic

Weve supported many horses no matter where they were from, said health secretary Matt Hancock. It’s a great example of what we can achieve together, working as a UK.

At the same time, EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen was in the European Parliament, answering questions about how things could have gone so badly in a car that was supposed to show how the EU makes its 27 members more strong.

She admitted the EU mistakes specifically a threat, eventually withdrew, of border controls for vaccines by EU member Ireland in Northern Ireland, which is part of the UK But it was unwavering that the deliberate movement of the blocks would prove successful.

I see this as a marathon in which we just finished the first miles, she said.

But in Marseille, France, the head of the intensive care unit at La Timone Hospital fears the EU is stuck at the starting line.

There was a clear lack of foresight. Then the lack of doses. “Then we did not vaccinate the right people,” said Dr. Julien Carvelli.

When the virus took control of the continent a year ago and competition for a vaccine began, the EU trumpeted its size as an asset in vaccine negotiations. The block received competitive prices, but this took time and the difference of several months has cost them.

When the EU had a major feud with AstraZeneca last month upon the announcement of the enterprises would be able to deliver only 31 million doses of a first promised group of 80 million, CEO Pascal Soriot noted that the UK contract was signed three months before the European vaccines agreement. So with the UK we had another three months to fix all the problems.

Fate has also played a role. Many vaccine deals were signed before anyone knew which shots would work or be produced first. The EU signed a contract with Germany-based CureVac in November while the UK just made a deal a few days ago but, so far, it does not matter as the company is still testing its vaccine.

The EU was also slower to approve vaccines, opting for a longer process that gave the photographs a fuller observation by the European Medicines Agency, rather than the urgent authorization, to ensure greater public confidence. , a decision that still defends.

As a result, Britain started giving the vaccine on December 8 while the EU did not continue until December 27. It has not been achieved since.

France’s European Minister Clement Beaune has said Britain has taken great risks.

If true, it has worked. Health chief Britains last week welcomed a new study suggesting a single dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine offers strong 12-week protection against the virus, saying it supports governments debating the strategy for delaying the second strike.

Compare that to France, which flirted with the length of time between doses but decided not to. Other EU countries have sometimes held doses to absolutely ensure a person can take a second stroke at a given time, thus denying a first stroke to others.

Some EU nations have proven even more dangerous than the prudent EMA, which approved the AstraZeneca vaccine for use in the EU for all adults, despite some questions as to whether there was sufficient data on its impact on the elderly.

Germany, France and Sweden have decided to give up the AstraZeneca vaccine to those 65 and older. Belgium went further, restricting use for those under 55, even if it means carefully placed vaccination plans will need to be changed.

However, the deliberate approach of the EU may have prevented other problems. Without a common strategy, the smaller and poorer EU nations could have struggled to secure and pay for vaccines. With open borders, different national approaches could have led to chaos.

Despite the slow start, von der Leyens promises to have 70% of the adult blocks vaccinated by the end of the summer booth.

For now, she leaves Catherine Moureaux, mayor of Brussels Molenbeek, overseeing an empty vaccination center. But she does not complain.

We should not regret the fact that Europe is playing carefully, Moureaux said. In fact I think this is a good thing.

___

Casert reported from Brussels. Danica Kirka in London; Frank Jordans and Geir Moulson in Berlin; Mark Carlson and Sam Petrequin in Brussels; Angela Charlton in Paris and Daniel Cole in Marseille, France, contributed to this report.

___

Follow the coronavirus pandemic AP coverage at: https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic, https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus- vaccine and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak