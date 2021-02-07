Two men in serious condition after ‘wild’ double shooting in Derry





PSNI JAN appeals to witnesses after a double shoot at Derry last night. The incident was reported to police after two men were found with gunshot wounds to the leg in an alley on Rinmore Drive near shops in the Creggan area around 6.35pm. A 48-year-old was shot twice in the leg, in the thigh and thigh. A 31-year-old was shot in the thigh. Both men are in hospital today in serious condition. Detective Inspector Michelle Boyd said: “Our officers are continuing their investigation into these savage attacks, which we believe were carried out by dissident Republicans. The fact that the victims were shot in a residential area at a time when people would have gone outside shows how reckless those responsible are and how they have nothing to do with life. Last night the doubling of shootings brings the number of shootings in our city to four since the beginning of the year. They are simply unacceptable and there can never be any excuse for them. Carrying out attacks like this during a global health pandemic is particularly disgusting. We know most people are working hard to keep their community safe and to protect the NHS, yet these violent criminals are endangering lives and increasing pressures on our emergency services and front line workers. I am appealing to the public to help us remove these violent criminals from our community by bringing any information they have about us. # Open Journalism No news is bad news

Support the Newspaper Yours contributet will help us continue to tell stories that are important to you Support us now In particular, we want to hear from anyone who was in the area around 6:30 pm and saw what happened to call our detectives on Strand Road at 101, citing reference number 1559 of 06/02/21. Information can also be provided on the non-urgent reporting form through http://www.psni.police.uk/ makeareport / SDLP leader Colum Eastwood said it was utterly depressing to hear the double shooting. Our hospital has plenty to deal with this time, he said. We do not enforce the law of the jungle in our city. He got off his back.







