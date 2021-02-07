Palestinians sign peace deal in UAE, claims first Israeli ambassador to Gulf





The Ambassadors’ remarks are likely to irritate Palestinian leaders, who have described the peace deals as a blow to the back that, they say, severely undermines their hopes for a viable Palestinian state. They come as the International Criminal Court has ruled that it has jurisdiction over the situation in the Occupied Palestinian Territories, paving the way for the court to open an investigation into war crimes in Israel. Mr Naeh also claimed he even got a call from a Palestinian business owner from Nablus, in the West Bank, who sought to be associated with investors. People are calling me, saying, Ambassador I am from Nablus, can we be in touch, I have some business proposals he said. It conveys the message that this peace is not just between leaders [but] a peace between people. The spectrum of this is obvious. We are discussing dozens of areas of cooperation in various fields at a pace not previously known. Since the signing of the agreements, Israel and the UAE have established a network of trade bodies to promote investment and business partnerships. Last week, the Dubai government released figures from September 2020 to January 2021, claiming that trade between the new allies had reached nearly 200 million and about 6.2 thousand tonnes of goods. Some of the projects hope to inject wealth into East Jerusalem, which is controlled by Israel but claimed by the Palestinians as their capital. A former ambassador to Turkey, Mr. Naeh is no stranger to navigating the gentle waters of Israel’s relations with Muslim countries. In 2018 he was suddenly expelled from Ankara during an outbreak of violence between Israeli forces and Palestinians in Gaza, which is controlled by the militant group Hamas. He is likely to call for a substantial security team in the UAE, amid fears that Iranian-funded terrorist groups are plotting to infiltrate the Gulf state to launch an attack on the embassy. But the veteran diplomat says he wants Israeli Arab critics to understand that he has the best interests of the Palestinians at heart. I am also pro-Palestinian. I wish them to live in peace, security and prosperity, so winning hearts and minds is done through cooperation and building bridges of peace, which is my mission here in Abu Dhabi, he said. Palestinian officials, along with Turkey and Iran, deny the claim. They say the new friendship between Israel, the UAE and Bahrain brings disaster to people in the West Bank. This is partly because the Palestinian leadership has long argued that Arab nations should embrace the Jewish state only after the creation of a Palestinian state.







