Destructive fire in the specialized offices of Great Britain in southwest London





The UK Specialist suffered what it describes as a devastating effect after a fire broke out last night at its UK offices in south-west London. Firefighters spent four hours getting the fire under control after being notified of it around 6.30pm, with eight LFB equipment completed by four from Surrey Fire & Rescue at the site of the fire in Barwell Business Park, Chessington, London Kingston County -upon-Thames. In an email to road.cc, the head of marketing for US-based bicycle brands said: Last night, we were notified that a fire had affected our UK headquarters in Chessington. Thankfully, no one was hurt, but we are saddened to report that the fire has had a devastating effect on our offices. There will be some short-term changes in certain business operations, but the UK Specialized Warehouse is located elsewhere, and riders need not worry. We thank our retail partners for their patience and understanding in this difficult time, she added. In addition to the UK Specialized, two other cycling businesses have premises in the Carbon Kinetics Business Park, the owner of the GoCycle e-bike brand and which is across the road from the UK Specialized and Canyon UK, about 150 meters or north instead. The Specialized logo, on the back of its premises, can be seen in the center of the photo in the tweet below from LFB. Fire at Barwell Business Park in #chessington is now under control. Teams will stay on stage making the area safe and road closures will stay in place. Locals should keep their windows closed due to smoke https://t.co/fCr1jJ6wXp pic.twitter.com/tmKq7go5SK London Fire Department (@LondonFire) February 6, 2021 Another tweet of images of drones transmitted to the LFBs control room includes a thermal image which comparison with satellite images from Google Maps suggests that the fire was concentrated on CORT Furniture, whose premises were more than those of the UK Specialist. Images poured into Control by the fire of 12 pumps in Chessington @LondonFire are dealing with tonight. Joint awareness of the situation between the Field of Fire and Control is essential. Lots going on in the London Operations Center and busy for our firefighters and officers # options pic.twitter.com/ryvlw1jBo9 Jonathan Smith (@ ACSmith978) February 6, 2021







