The UP government announces 16-digit Unicode to identify properties

The Uttar Pradesh government has introduced a unique 16-digit Unicode issuance system to list all types of land in the state, an official said Sunday.

Each piece of land in the state will have its own unique identity from now on that would control land dispute cases and save people from falling into the trap of fraudsters, an official spokesman said.

The revenue department will issue Unicode for marking all types of agricultural, residential and commercial land and a person will now be able to know the details of the land with a single click, he said.

The Unicode number of the land will be 16 digits with the first six digits based on the population of the land, the next 4 digits determine the unique identity of the land. Figures from 11 to 14 will be the land allotment number. The last 2 digits will have the details of the category, through which the agricultural, residential and commercial land will be identified.

Unicode will put an end to the controversial land registers and the scheme is being implemented across the state. Work has begun in most districts.

While Unicode valuation for parcels has begun in all revenue villages, the work of marking controversial parcels in the computerized management system is being done by the revenue courts, he said.