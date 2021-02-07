A new children’s book about Wuhan coronavirus signaler teaches bravery





Police tried to silence Li, but he kept talking. In the book, a 7-year-old, May, learns of Doctor Lee’s courage, and she takes action to cultivate hope.

The illustrated book was written by New York Times bestselling author Francesca Cavallo. It was first made available as a short, downloadable book for free. The online version was downloaded more than 60,000 times in just a few weeks and was later translated by volunteers into 38 languages.

Cavallo told CNN that she believes she received so many requests from parents and educators for the printed version of this book because they wanted to give children a better explanation of the deeper events during the pandemic. So she chose not to wait to write a longer version of the book.

Dr. Lee died on February 7, 2020, from coronavirus. Cavallo said that “he became a symbol of freedom, of the importance of science, so the fact that he appeared in a children’s book was an extremely important way to preserve his memory.”

Cavallo was also concerned about the rise of racism against Asian-Americans and thought that many children would forever associate the virus with China – and the Chinese people. “I did not want those kids to associate an Asian face with the virus,” Cavallo told CNN. “This is a kind of racism that is extremely difficult to eradicate when you grow up. I wanted them to associate Dr. Lee’s face with the face of the first hero of this pandemic.” After launching a fundraising campaign, Cavallo and her team were able to raise more than $ 52,000 in less than six months through Kickstarter and published the book in November. Sold more than 15,000 worldwide with copies in English, Italian, Simplified Chinese and Philippines. Cavallo said the book inspires children to be brave in the face of adversity, adding that “it also celebrates empathy by showing children what this crisis means to everyone and will offer it to you and your children. [It provides] a space to explore their feelings about the pandemic and an opportunity to get inspired and understand what happened together. “ The book is being sold directly online and some publishers around the world are distributing it in the Philippines, Italy and Singapore. Cavallo also recently closed a distribution deal. Starting in July 2021, Undercats books will be distributed in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia and New Zealand, which could allow “Doctor Li and The Crown-Wearing Virus” to reach millions in it. all the world.

