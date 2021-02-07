Covid-19 Positive Case in Hamilton: ‘People should not be alarmed’ – MoH

The Ministry of Health is providing a Covid-19 update after a former Pullman Hotel guest, who has been isolating himself at home for a week, came out positive.

Public Health Director Dr Caroline McElnay told the media that the positive issue was asymptomatic and they were acting with an “abundance of caution”.

“People in and around Hamilton should not be alarmed.”

Check out the latest Covid-19 update here:

Dr McElnay said there was also a new case in isolation managed to report today, as well as a new case which was being treated as historic.

Earlier today, the ministry said the guest in the managed isolation facility in Hamilton had been isolated at their home since Jan. 30.

This is the fourth time a person has left the hotel and tested positive, with a fifth person catching the virus from one of Auckland returnees.

Dr McElnay said this afternoon the individual – who is asymptomatic – has been isolating himself at home in Hamilton since Jan. 30 and previously returned three negative tests.

The person was in isolated isolation from January 16 to January 30 and returned the negative tests on January 20 and 28. A further test on February 2 also turned negative. Another test on February 4 turned positive yesterday afternoon.

She said they were awaiting further test results but that the public health risk was low.

Dr McElnay said there were no exposure events and the only people at this stage who need to be tested are people who are symptomatic. The person who tested positive told the ministry that they had face masks in communal areas of the house and isolated away from others.

The positive test was taken on the fifth day out of managed isolation as a result of recent measures imposed on guests who have completed their managed isolation at the Pullman Hotel, she said.

The last guests of Pullman’s isolation were asked to self-isolate themselves for five days after two weeks in managed isolation.

“As well as their routine testing on days 0, 3 and 12 while staying in a facility, there is a requirement for all guests of Pullman-managed isolation to be self-isolated for five days after the end of 14 days in managed test isolation negative on the fifth day.

“Today’s case reinforces the importance of self-isolation and the repetitive testing strategy we have adopted around the Pullman Hotel.”

The latest case will be part of the ongoing investigation into the Pullman Hotel and why guests are contracting the virus there. The last guests will leave tomorrow. The investigation into how the virus is being transmitted at Hotel Pullman is endless at this stage.

The person who tested positive was standing on the same floor of the Pullman Hotel as other people who tested positive, but the source of their infection has not yet been determined, Dr McElnay said.

The latter case is now being transferred to a quarantine facility. They live with two other people who are close contacts. Neither is symptomatic and both have returned negative tests.

Yesterday there was a new case in managed isolation and no case in the community.

Epidemiologist Michael Baker said managed isolated facilities should be systematically investigated following the discovery of another Covid-19 case.

Professor Baker said officials need to rethink the number of people allowed to return to the country.