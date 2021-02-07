Glacier eruptions in India, leaving more than 100 missing from floods





NEW DELHI A Himalayan glacier broke and caused massive flooding in the northern Indian state of Uttarakhand on Sunday, destroying two dam projects and forcing authorities to try to evacuate villages and try to save more than 100 lives. Trivendra Singh Rawat, the prime minister of Uttarakhand, said seven bodies had been found and that about 125 people, many of whom were workers on the two hydroelectric dam projects that were mainly taken over, were not counted. An avalanche came and completely ruined the power project in Rishiganga and almost all the workers there have disappeared, said Ashok Kumar, Uttarakhand police chief. By the time the water came downstream, we had alerted people. Scenes to remember floods in Uttarakhand in 2013, when heavy rain for several days led to landslides that killed thousands of people and left entire villages.

But the recent catastrophe also raised fears about what was to come. Scientists, who said the breaking of a glacier in the middle of winter appears to be the result of climate change, have warned that rising temperatures are melting the Himalayan glaciers at an alarming rate. Glaciers, which supply water to tens of millions of people, may have largely disappeared by the end of the century, a recent study found. The Chamoli district in Uttarakhand appears to have been hit hardest by the flooded Dhauliganga River. Amit Shah, India’s interior minister, said teams from the country’s disaster response force had been raised in the air. Hundreds of soldiers and members of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police also descended on the scene, other officials said.

Videos on social the media showed raging waves of water going down the mountain gorges, washing away the bridges and what looked like the hydroelectric structures of one of the dams. Officials said 35 people had worked on the Rishiganga power project near the glacier that was taken and 176 others on a second project about three miles downstream.

Ratan Singh Rana, 55, from Raini village near the Rishiganga project, said the water rushed down the mountain around 10:30 a.m. I was sitting on the floor of my house, he said. I saw black liquid flowing down Mount Nanda Devi with a lot of noise as if a volcano had erupted. It was only 20-25 meters away from us, he added. We ran up about 250 meters and kept crying and shouting, Bhago, bhago! Bachao, bachao! he said, using Indian words to guide and save! Mr Rana said the muddy water included large boulders and ice downstream. His daughter and granddaughter were trapped in the house with mud rubble blocking the main entrance. They managed to save them from the back of the house. We thought the whole world would drown in this, he said. I was thinking that today is the end, that we would leave this world today. By late Sunday afternoon, it appeared the worst flood damage was over. Mr Rawat, the prime minister, visited Chamoli and posted a video on Twitter showing that the water flow had slowed down. He expressed hope that some of the missing people could be rescued. Local news media reports said 16 people trapped in a tunnel had been rescued so far.

Our particular focus is on rescuing workers trapped in tunnels, he said.

The disaster prompted critics to point fingers at the government for building a dam so close to the glaciers at a time when the area is so vulnerable to climate change. Uma Bharti, a former minister for water resources and river development in the government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, said she had warned against placing a hydroelectric project on a river so close to the Himalayas. This incident, which took place in the Himalayas in Rishiganga, is a matter of concern and warning, said Ms. Bharti on Twitter. She said she had warned that the Himalayas are a very sensitive area and that is why in the Ganges and its tributaries these projects should not be built. Anil Joshi, an environmentalist studying the Himalayan region, said the dam was built just a few miles from the Nanda Devi Glacier, India’s second highest mountain. At this time, an avalanche of glaciers indicates climate change, Mr Joshi said, referring to how the episode occurred during the winter cold. The change in temperature caused the glaciers to break, and this damaged the hydroelectric dam at Rishiganga. Mr Joshi said he was trying to understand why the government had built the dam so close to the glacier. Now this water is flowing at cyclonic speeds. he said.







