Universal Credit claimants try to keep debts rising





British Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak talks about the 2020 Expenditure Review and the latest economic and fiscal forecast of the Office of Budget Responsibility in the House of Commons in London. Photo: UK Parliament / Jessica Taylor / Reuters Handbook Nearly a third of people who started claiming Universal Credit (UC) after the pandemic started in the UK in 2020 have seen existing debt rise or have acquired new ones. This is according to a new one Resolution Foundation (RF) Report, which adds to the evidence in support of maintaining or increasing support levels for those who benefit. The think tank study found that of the nearly 6 million people currently claiming government assistance, about three in five made a new claim last year. He also found that one-third of new UC households had no savings at all before the crisis hit and that 6% of newly claiming UC households had savings over 16,000, which should not have been possible given the capital rules at UC. Rising claims for UC when the first pandemic strike means that case loads are now about twice as high as pre-pandemic ones, with over half of all single parents now receiving UC. Graph: TRF In the next four weeks, the government must decide whether to continue with the 20 ($ 27.50) increase per week for UC and the Labor Tax Credit (WTC). This increase in benefit was introduced in April 2020 as the UK went into a deadlock, shortly after the pandemic started. Plans set out in government Expenditure review in November 2020 were for growth to expire at the end of March 2021. Doing so would mean that the UC level for a single adult would drop from 343 to 257 per month, the lowest level of real terms for profit our base unemployment since 1990-91. It would also contribute, according to previous work by the Resolution Foundation, to an increase in relative child poverty of 400,000 by 2021-22. READ MORE: UK government ‘plans’ to reform NHS could reduce role of private firms Study group calls join a chorus of voices in the sector seeking more support for those who benefit. Center for Policy Studies (CPS), a think tank recently called for a coronavirus trouble payment. He said changing the payment nomenclature could make it easier to reduce and eliminate it as the pandemic fades. The story goes on The government has relied on a corner with the rise of 20 in Universal Credit, it is much harder to remove something once it has been set, the CPS said in its report. Replacing the establishment with a clearly defined temporary support mechanism, combined with other reforms, would provide targeted financial support while making it easier for applicants to prepare for its eventual withdrawal. Look: What support of the British government COVID-19 is available?

