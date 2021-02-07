International
Ontario sees 1,489 new cases of COVID-19 and 22 more deaths Sunday
Ontario reported 1,489 new cases of COVID-19 and 22 more deaths Sunday.
New positive cases include 517in Toronto, 261 in the Peel Region and 121 in the York Region.
The provincial laboratory network processed more than 51,600 tests in the last 24 hours. The new cases brought Ontario’s positivity rate to 2.8 percent.
The 22 additional deaths reported Sunday bring the number of Ontario’stotalCOVID-related deaths to 6,505.
The latest figures come a day before schools are set to reopen in some regions of the province and the government is preparing to unveil plans to gradually ease restrictions on businesses.
Other public health units that saw double-digit increases in new cases were:
- Waterloo Region: 54
- Durham Region: 50
- Ottawa: 57
- Hamilton: 88
- Simcoe Muskoka: 43 years old
- Niagara Region: 35
- Windsor-Essex: 20
- Middlesex-London: 27
- Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph: 18
- Southwest: 12
- Chatham-Kent: 17 years old
- Halton: 61
- Thunder Bay: 25
(Note: All figures used in this story can be found in the panel of the Ministry of Health COVID-19 or in itDaily Epidemiological Summary. The number of cases for each region may differ from that reported by the local public health unit because local units report figures at different times.)
The seven-day average of new daily cases now stands at 1,428.
As of 8 a.m. Saturday, 379,184 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ontario, with 6,518 doses given the day before.
There are now 926 hospitalized patients with the virus, of whom 335 are in intensive care units. Of those patients, 233 are on ventilator.
Vaughan Hospital opens its doors to COVID-19 patients
A new hospital in Vaughan began accepting patients with COVID-19 in Sundayto helping relieve pressure on other facilities in the Greater Toronto Area.
Cortellucci Vaughan Hospital, the first brand new hospital in Ontario in almost three decades, says it has narrowed its opening plan to target COVID-19 patients in the most tense local hospitals. The hospital emergency department will remain closed for the time being.
The $ 1.7 billion hospital begins with space for 35 intensive care patients and 150 acute care beds and aims to have 342 beds, Mackenzie Health said in a press release Sunday.
The news comes as Toronto reported another 517 cases of COVID-19 and 121 in the York region on Sunday.
“Mackenzie Health is proud to offer a unique system solution in our collective fight against COVID-19,” said Mackenzie Health President and CEO Altaf Stationwala.
“With the opening of Cortellucci Vaughan Hospital, our exclusive focus at this time is on creating additional space to care for critically and acutely care patients and to provide relief to our protracted healthcare system. and we have answered this call. “
The first of 12 ICU patients have arrived at Cortellucci Vaughan Hospital for care. So proud to support the system as we fight # COVID-19. # InThis Together pic.twitter.com/SYyeR0MZQE
Emergency childcare is expanding to more front-line workers
The province announced Sunday that it will expand emergency childcare to more front-line workers as the government prepares to unveil plans for the gradual opening up of Ontario’s economy.
Free childcare now available to healthcare, education and postal workers will be extended to several construction and transit workers in Toronto, York County and Peel starting this Tuesday.
“Starting this Tuesday, emergency childcare will be extended to additional front line workers in Toronto, York and Peel Region,” Education Minister Stephen Lecce said in a press release Sunday.
Lecce said with the expansion, the Ford government aims to provide more support for key workers with children in Toronto, York Region and Peel during the week before returning to class on February 16th.
“During this period of distance learning, our government is supporting these key workers by ensuring that their children are well cared for.”
“This will include construction workers working on substantial projects that have been allowed to continue during the provincial closure and transit workers who are unable to work remotely,” Lece said.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
