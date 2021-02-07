The homophobic attacker who beat a homosexual walks free from the court

Ryan Williams was subjected to a homophobic attack while on his way home from work near Manchester Gay Village. (SWNS)

A gay man who collapsed unconscious in a homophobic attack has spoken out after his attacker was spared jail time and handed down a suspended sentence.

Ryan Williams was with a group of friends when he was accused by a group of bandits and told the gay is wrong and you all need to die.

The 24-year-old was beaten until he lost consciousness and was left unable to sleep for months after the attack, which occurred while he was walking home from work near Manchesters Gay Village in July 2019.

Brandon Forrester, 19 – who was celebrating his 18th birthday at the time of the attack – pleaded guilty to causing Williams actual bodily harm in Preston Crown Court and was sentenced to a nine-month term in a new misdemeanor institution.

But due to an 18-month delay in the proceedings due to the COVID pandemic and his previous good character, his sentence was suspended for 18 months, allowing him to walk free.

Williams was told he may have died after the attack. (SWNS)

Speaking after the Forresters sentence, Williams said he felt his attacker – whom he claimed laughed in his mothers face when he learned he would not go to jail – as soon as news broke.

The 24-year-old, from Preston, Lancashire, said: As soon as the judge said the sentence was suspended I just left, I do not know how I feel about this.

After the court he started laughing at my mothers face, he showed no remorse. It was disgusting.

He said: It has been the longest 18 months of my life, I have gone through so many emotions.

I have been in emotional and physical trauma and after 18 months it feels like nothing has come of it.

I have never experienced anything like this. And they just told him not to do it anymore.

Williams said the attack had changed him and he had not returned to Manchester since. (SWNS)

He urged people to talk about whether they had experienced similar incidents, adding: “People think that homophobia is no longer an issue, but such things still happen to people simply because of who they are.”

I did not sleep for months, I drank for months, it was terrible.

Part of me feels like everything I went through over the last 18 months is for nothing, but if my story helps someone else then it was worth it.

The court heard Williams was with a friend when they were abducted and subjected to a barrage of homophobic insults and swearing before being attacked.

He was left unconscious and said he only remembers waking up in the hospital to the sound of his mother talking to him.

He was left with marks on his face, lips and eyebrows and said doctors told him if he had been punched just two inches above that he could have died from his wounds.

Williams said he has not returned to Manchester since the summer of the attack and his confidence had taken a major hit.

That made me wonder a lot, he added. I did not like myself. Close yourself.

I lost so much confidence. I used to be so confident and bubbly. But now I really overestimate everything I do, and question myself.

I really do not go out and socialize. I was attacked because it was me.

