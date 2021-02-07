



Preliminary data from South Africa mark a potential hurdle and reinforce concern that some of the emerging variants of the virus may be able to avoid at least some of the new vaccines. Vaccine manufacturers say they are creating libraries of regulated vaccines, which they can quickly test against viral variants. They say some of the new and improved versions of their vaccines can be tested and released within the year, if needed. The variant first identified in South Africa, known as B.1.351, appears to be more transmissible and has subtle but significant changes in its peak protein, which the virus uses to attach and more after to enter human host cells. Thousands of new variants are circulating on the planet, but only a few rise to the level of disturbing variants because they are more transmissible, more deadly, or suspected of being able to avoid the antibodies produced by vaccination. The South African study, announced in a press release from Oxford University, did not contain much data, leaving scientists unsure of what to conclude and awaiting detailed printing or publication in a scientific journal. According to the news release, the study was conducted by the University of Witwatersrand and Oxford in South Africa and examined adults between the ages of 18 and 64 from June 24 to November 9, 2020, at seven sites. Half of the participants received at least one dose of Oxford vaccine and half received at least one dose of placebo. The average age of the participants was 31, so the researchers could not produce statistically strong conclusions if the vaccine was protected against severe covidium-19, hospitalization, and death because so few young people became seriously ill and the number of participants in study was small Still, the Oxford team stressed that their vaccine had high efficacy against the original strain of the coronavirus, but minimal protection against mild diseases from the variant in South Africa. The scientists did not offer a percentage breakdown. In a statement, Andrew Pollard, chief investigator at the Oxford Vaccine Trial, said the study confirms that pandemic coronavirus will find ways to continue to spread to vaccinated populations, as expected. Speaking to the BBC, Oxford vaccine developer Sarah Gilbert said coronavirus vaccines in use worldwide have a reduced efficacy against some of the variant viruses. “What we are seeing is that we may not reduce the total number of cases, but there is still protection in that case against deaths, hospitalizations and serious illnesses,” she told Andrew Marr Show. Gilbert added that her team is developing a vaccine to protect against the variant identified in South Africa. It is not yet ready to vaccinate people. It is easy to adapt the technology, to develop a new vaccine which will have to go through a small amount of clinical testing, not almost the same amount we had to go through last year, she said. Public health officials have been relieved in recent days by preliminary reports that the Novavax and Johnson & Johnson vaccines were up to 60 percent effective against the South African variant. This efficiency is good, but significantly lower than against the original virus. This variant contains a disturbing mutation, at a site in the RNA virus called E484K, that has drawn close observation from infectious disease experts, who have given it the nickname Eeek. The Eeek mutation has been seen in variants in Brazil and Britain. Hassht has also been identified in recent days in several cases in the United States. On Friday, the Oxford-AstraZeneca team reported that its vaccine could help keep people from spreading the virus, providing a hopeful but uncertain answer to one of the big pandemic questions. In a review of an article under review in the medical journal Lancet, vaccine developers at Oxford University reported that based on subsequent clinical trials in the UK, which found the vaccine safe and effective, there was potential for vaccine for reduce virus transmission. This data is preliminary, and independent researchers are expecting more information.

