Non-investment will be clean, says the Secretary of DIPAM

The official of the Ministry of Finance says that the exercise will be done in such a way that its reliability will not be questionable.



The government will approve a weak clean process for the privatization of public sector enterprises under the new policy unveiled in the Budget, said Tuhin Kanta Pandey, a senior Finance Ministry official who has been entrusted with leading the disinvestment process.

For the first time since 2004, you will have a range of privatizations starting with Air India and BPCL as the big ones. We are very clear that it should be a clean process so that no one questions its credibility, said Mr. Pandey Hindu on the execution plan for the disinvestment policy which envisages the government coming out of a large part of the 439 central public sector enterprises (PSEs) in the country.

We want it to be absolutely clean and for that, I also do not know the names of the bidders. We do not even adjust the value of the reserve until the financial offers are blocked. If anyone gets any information on the reserve price, it would make it an unfair advantage for that bidder, said Mr. Pandey, who is the Secretary for the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM).

Some of the strategic sales of public sector enterprises, sold in the early 2000s during the administration of Atal Bihari Vajpayee, had faced scrutiny after agreement by investigative agencies and auditors for several years.

In September last year, a special CBI court had asked the agency to file criminal charges against former Union Minister Arun Shourie and the former disinvestment secretary over the sale of a luxury public sector hotel in 2002.

We are saying let it do it in such a way that every entity that looks at it says that there can be no better process in the world than this. When we are inviting global investors, they will not come if they feel something vague here, Mr Pandey said.

Main offers

We want offers wholeheartedly, with anyone who wants to pay more by winning. Our focus is maximization and we are not holding up too many entry barriers, including technical criteria, as it creates a problem if you say that only a particular industry player can come. This will limit the value and allow existing groups to predominate. This does not work as companies with capital can hire professional experts and CEOs, he stressed.

“Capitalism is full of worries and such worries should happen here as well,” he said.

The new disinvestment policy goes beyond the previous case-by-case approach and immediately allows the sale or closure of nearly 151 PSUs (83 holding companies and 68 subsidiaries) in non-strategic sectors, he said. It also covers first-time banks and insurers, with two public sector banks and a general insurer proposed to be sold in 2021-22.

Some of them will be closed if no one is interested in them. If they can not defend themselves, then I think they can even close. Of course, the government is no longer supporting them, he said, citing the decision to shut down Scooters India as no one revealed interest in buying it. We can not say that there are a number of investors waiting for each PSU. We have to work hard to sell it.

In the four sectors identified as strategic, minimum units will be maintained, which could mean one, two or three firms, Mr Pandey said. There are 77 parent companies (with multiple subsidiaries) in strategic sectors.

What constitutes the minimum in the various sectors and whether some entities should be considered for privatization or closure will be decided through a process initiated by Niti Aayog, which will be reviewed by a key group of Secretaries for disinvestment, followed by a group Minister composed of the Minister of Finance, the Minister of Road Transport and Highways and the Minister under whose domain falls PSE.

An existing independent external oversight body to oversee disinvestment, chaired by former Supreme Court President RC Lahoti, will continue to guide officials on key issues in the disinvestment process such as valuation principles, but will not supervise individual transactions.

Once they accept the principles, they will not change all the time. This gives a level of comfort once they control the rules we create. After parting with them, we believe we are on the right track, said the DIPAM secretary.