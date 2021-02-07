International
Hopes fade for three missing climbers on the killer K2 mountain
Hopes were fading Sunday night for three climbers still missing on the world’s second highest mountain after a second day of searching failed to find the trio.
Ali Sadpara of Pakistan, John Snorri of Iceland and Juan Pablo Mohr of Chile were in last contact with the base camp on Friday as they were pushed to the top of K2.
As army helicopters failed to distinguish the trio, the Alpine Club of Pakistan called for prayers for the three men.
The 28,250ft (8,611m) peak in the Karakoram range on the Pakistan-China border first escalated into winter three weeks ago and its often deadly conditions have earned it the nickname Wild Mountain.
Karrar Haider, the president of the alpine club, said the base camp had not received any signal from the team after they crossed 8,000 meters. A search is ongoing and allows us to pray for their safe return home, he said.
Last month, a team of 10 Nepalese climbers became the first ever to climb what until then had been the only peak over 8,000 meters that had never been climbed in the winter.
Nirmal Purja, a former Gurkha and member of the UK special forces who was among that squad, described Sadpara as a brother.
He said in a post on social media: I feel a little angry as I write this note as we have shared some great stories and memories with these people. I did not know John very well, but he looked like a great guy. JP is cool, humble and a strong climber. He continued: Ali is closest to my heart, who has always been a big brother to me. We have shared together some mountain stories. He always treated me like his little brother and sometimes shared his words of wisdom and experience. I really appreciate the memories we shared. Hard hit hard, but I know how capable, capable and strong of a climber you are my brother!
The search will continue Monday morning, officials said. A military statement said the helicopters had met “extremely difficult conditions”, seeking the Abruzzi Spur of the mountain and other routes, but no trace of the missing climbers so far.
Mr Sadpara’s son, Sajid, had been part of the party but returned on Friday morning after struggling with his oxygen. He waited for the trio for more than 20 hours at Camp Three, before returning to base camp on Saturday. On Sunday evening, he said it would be difficult for the trio to survive for so long over 8,000 meters and the rescue mission should continue to retrieve their bodies.
Treacherous obstacles, strong winds, low temperatures, and the danger of ice and falling rocks have given the mountain a formidable reputation among climbers. Since he first ascended, there has been approximately one death for every four successful attempts.
Atanas Skatov, a Bulgarian climber, was confirmed dead on Friday after falling to death near Camp 2. A Spanish climber named Sergi Mingote died under the mountain on the same day the Nepalese team reached the top on January 16th.
The upper slopes of the mountain were the scene of one of the worst climbing disasters in recent years, when in August 2008 the edge of an ice shelf was cut and a network of ropes needed by climbers to descend descended. A total of 11 people died.
Graham Bowley, who wrote about the disaster in the 2010 book No Way Down, told the K2 Telegraph he was a monster of a mountain.
He said: It’s much harder than Everest in a normal season and this is winter, which is unfamiliar territory for climbers.
In good conditions, it was possible a few weeks ago and now it looks like terrible conditions.
