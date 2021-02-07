The death sentence of a Saudi prisoner as a teenager for anti-government protests has been commuted





Ali al-Nimr was sentenced to 10 years in prison by the Specialized Criminal Court on Sunday, according to human rights group Reprieve.

His father, Mohammed al-Nimr, who attended the hearing in Riyadh, said his son, now 26, should be released at eight or nine months after he had already spent more than nine years “of his youth. him and part of his childhood “in prison.

The nephew of the executed fire cleric Nimr al-Nimr, Ali al-Nimr was arrested in 2012 at the age of 17 for taking part in protests calling for social and political reforms in the peaceful Qatif province of Saudi Arabia. He was given a death sentence.

A court later convicted him of charges including involvement in a terror cell, assaulting police with Molotov cocktails, incitement and incitement to sectarianism, according to state media.

In 2015, CNN reported that his last appeal was rejected and he faced beheading, along with the additional, rarer sentence of “crucifixion”, which would see his body placed on public display as a warning to others. His sentence was commuted after Saudi Arabia announced last April that it was part of a royal decree. would abolish the death penalty for people who have committed crimes as minors. Anyone who received a death sentence after being convicted of crimes they committed as juveniles would receive a prison sentence of no more than 10 years in a juvenile detention facility, according to a statement from the State Protection Commission for Human Rights (HRC) time “My family and I are happy. I hope all those arrested in my country and elsewhere (will) be released,” his father told CNN following Sunday’s ruling. However, he explained that he would like his son to be released by the judges “because he is in fact innocent”. “His health is good, but he has been in prison for more than nine years. He spent more than seven years with the threat of execution hanging over his head every day, every hour and every minute. After the verdict, “He was able to breathe. Starting today, he is looking forward to freedom,” his father added. When the royal decree was promulgated last April, it was hoped it could spare from the death penalty some men from the country’s Shia minority who allegedly committed crimes as minors. Ali al-Nimr is the most prominent of these – with UN experts and human rights organizations previously demanding that Saudi authorities overturn his death sentence. “It feels strange to talk about progress when a young man has spent almost a decade on death row to take part in a peaceful demonstration, but today’s decision is definitely a positive step. Ali al-Nimr should now be released later this year “But the real difference is not in some high-profile cases; it means making sure no one is ever sentenced to death for a ‘childhood’ crime back in Saudi Arabia,” said Reprieve Director Maya Foa. The organization called for the royal decree to be urgently enforced in the cases of other young people still facing the death penalty, including Abdullah al-Zaher, Dawood al-Marhoon and Mohammed al-Faraj.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos