Almost all of Alberta under the extreme ‘prolonged’ cold warning is expected to last within a week





An extreme cold snap has covered almost all of Alberta at shockingly low temperatures and is not expected to recede for some time. Many regions are experiencing wind coldness values ​​between -40 and -55, according to Environment Canada. “We were under the influence of a bitter cold Arctic mass, a polar vortex, that will stay over the Prairie provinces for a few days,” Global News weather specialist Suzy Burge said on Sunday. “This mass of Arctic air is cold and dense and usually takes some time before moving out. The expectation is that it will last until the Family Day weekend. “ Environment Canada said the situation would be “prolonged” but there should be some moments of relief. “This prolonged cold snap is expected to continue over the next week for many areas of Alberta,” the weather agency said. The story goes down the ad “There will be some moderation of temperature over time, usually during daylight hours.” Read more: Cold weather ahead: Arctic air forecast, south-facing blast expected to cover province Freezing can occur within minutes with high levels of wind cooling. If you have to spend time outdoors, cover up and look for symptoms. Trends Ontario reports 1,489 new cases of coronavirus, 22 more deaths

The fight for the snow shovel leaves 3 neighbors dead in Pennsylvania On Sunday morning, most of Alberta was under an extreme cold warning.

Environment Canada

The only regions that were not under the warning of extreme cold as of Sunday morning were those in the southwestern part of the province. However, those regions are still experiencing cold – Calgary, although the region is not under a warning, was expected to see a -31 gust of wind on Sunday. Lethbridge, also not under a warning, is expected to see a wind chill close to -35 on Sunday afternoon. In Edmonton, the wind chill was at -41 on Sunday morning and was set to reach -30 in the afternoon. The story goes down the ad Read more: Edmonton going deep freeze, can see -40 C to -45 C by Monday The Red Deer saw a -47 wind chill on Sunday morning with a -34 afternoon chill. In Fort McMurray, Sunday morning saw a -52 wind chill, with a -38 wind chill expected this afternoon. An extreme cold warning is issued by Environment Canada when extremely cold temperatures or wind chills create an increased health risk. © 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.







