Top 10 world news: Internet resumes in Myanmar, little army gets Chinese COVID vaccine and more, World News





After several days of military coup, internet services have partially resumed in Burma. Meanwhile, Pakistan on Monday received the first batch of 500,000 doses of coronavirus vaccine from China as the country was preparing to launch its own immunization initiative. Click on titles to read more Internet access restored as coup protests in Myanmar escalate The souls of thousands of protesters who marched through the streets of Myanmar’s largest city saw a rise Sunday with the return of internet services that had been blocked the day before. New Ebola case discovered in eastern Congo A new case of the Ebola virus has been discovered in the Eastern Democratic Republic of Congo near the town of Butembo, the health ministry said on Sunday. Iran says it will not resume nuclear commitments until the US lifts sanctions Iran’s supreme leader, Ali Khamenei, has said the United States must “completely lift” sanctions first, followed by verification by Tehran, if it wants them to reverse their nuclear steps. The second director of Hong Kong radio was arrested for insurgency A second internet radio executive in Hong Kong was arrested on Sunday under a riot law that authorities have begun using against critics of China. Google removes cookies for tracking users The downside of hiring these cookies has been that they have taken revenge on privacy advocates. The internet giant in the US has been hit by critics over user privacy and is well aware of trends in legislation that protect people’s data rights. The bomb killed 12 security agents in Somalia as politicians quarreled over the presidency The Islamic militant group al Shabaab, which analysts say is eager to exploit the blockade, claimed responsibility for the attack. UK variant of coronavirus expected to bring another wave to France: Experts Although the percentage is low, as of now, medical experts expect the UK variant to become more dominant and widespread in the first weeks of March. The UK’s poorest regions struggling to control coronavirus cases: Study Some experts believe this gap shows the incompetence of the Boris Johnson-led government which is suspected of failing to help the country’s low-income groups. Paris: 20 firefighters accused of raping a minor for 2 years; France gathers in support of the victim Pierre had known the girl after he had helped her fight strong anxiety attacks back in 2008 when she was 13 years old. China PLA provides Covid vaccine for Pakistan Army Pakistan on Monday received the first batch of 500,000 doses of coronavirus vaccine from China as the country prepared to launch its own immunization machine.

