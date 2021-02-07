TREAK NEWS BRIEF: ROSEN, GLOBAL INVESTOR ADVISOR, Encourages Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. Investors With Losses Exceeded $ 100K To Secure Advice Before Significant Deadline





NEW YORK, February 7, 2021 / PRNewswire / –WHY: Rosen Law Firm, an investor rights firm, reminds buyers of Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. securities. (NASDAQ: VYGR) between June 1, 2017 and November 9, 2020, both inclusive dates (“Class Period”), the most important March 24, 2021 the term of the principal plaintiff. AND WHAT:If you purchased Voyager securities during the Class Period, you may be entitled to compensation without paying any fees or costs out of pocket through an unforeseen fee arrangement. WHAT TO TDB DNI NEXT: To join the Voyager class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-2026.htmlor call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll free at 866-767-3653 or email [email protected]or [email protected]for information on classroom action. A classroom action process has already been set up. If you want to serve as the main plaintiff, you must move to the Court not later than March 24, 2021. A principal plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other members of the class in conducting the litigation. WHY THE LAW HAPPENS: We encourage investors to select qualified advisors with a track record of success in leadership roles. Often, firms that issue notices have no comparable experience or resources. Law firm Rosen represents investors across the globe, focusing its practice on securities class actions and derivative shareholder litigation. Law firm Rosen has achieved the largest settlement of securities class actions against a Chinese company. Rosen Law Firm was ranked No. 1 of the ISS Security Class Action Services for the number of securities class action solutions in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013 and has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. Only in 2019 the firm provided security $ 438 million for investors. In 2020 founding partner Laurence Rosen was legally appointed360 as Claimant Bar Titan. Many of the firm’s attorneys are recognized by Lawdragon and Super Lawyers. CASE DETAILS: According to the lawsuit, throughout the Class Period, the defendants made false and / or misleading statements and / or failed to disclose that: designation, production and controls (“CMC”) issues, including, inter alia, compliance of medicinal equipment and characterization of medicinal substances and products; (2) The company IND submission for VY-HTT01 was therefore defective; (3) The company had materially overestimated the likelihood of FDA approval for VY-HTT01 based on the IND submission; and (4) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all times concerned. When the real details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that the investors suffered damages. To join the Voyager class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-2026.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll free at 866-767-3653 or email [email protected] or [email protected] for information on classroom action. No classes are certified. Until a class is certified, you are not represented by the counselor unless you hold one. You can choose tips of your choice. You can also remain a missing class member and do nothing at this point. The ability of an investor to participate in any possible future recovery does not depend on service as the lead plaintiff. Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm or on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm. Ad Advocate. Previous results do not guarantee a similar result. Contact information: Laurence Rosen, Esq.

Phillip Kim, Esq.

Rosen Law Firm, PA

275 Madison Avenue, 40th Kati

New York, NY 10016

Tel: (212) 686-1060

Free: (866) 767-3653

Fax: (212) 202-3827

[email protected]

[email protected]

[email protected]

www.rosenlegal.com SOURCE Rosen Law Firm, PA Similar links www.rosenlegal.com







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos