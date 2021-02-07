The couple reunited after the year separately under the rules of closing the care home | UK News





An emotional union between a married couple separated for a year by the rules of closing the care home has highlighted the pain of separation that thousands of people still face. Stanley Harbor, 83, and his wife Mavis Harbor, 81, hugged at the Lever Edge nursing home in Great Lever, Bolton at a moment filmed by care workers laying flowers and a champagne tube to mark the moment. . Stanley, who lives with dementia, had been locked in the house since his wife last visited him in February 2020, before the Covid-19 pandemic caused closures of care homes and they were lost without each other according to Manchester Evening News. Mavis Harbor kissed and hugged her husband before they sat down together holding hands around a table strewn with rose petals. A face masked care worker and masquerade poured glasses of sparkling wine. I could not believe it when I saw Mavis, Stanley said, according to the newspaper. It was like a dream. The couple, who met in the late 1950s and got married in the 1960s, have two sons, three grandchildren and one great-grandson. We were so pleased to reunite Stanley and Mavis, said Lisa Martin, home manager at Lever Edge nursing home. There was no dry eye in the room when she was finally able to see her beloved Stanley again. Although almost all residents of care homes have now had their first dose of the vaccine, visits remain very limited and should be performed from behind windows or screens, if they are allowed at all. Many homes are awaiting government guidance on how the vaccination program might allow them to increase contacts, the lack of which relatives and residents believe has caused serious mental and physical health problems. Last week, caregiver Helen Whately indicated residents would need their second dose before visits could resume.

