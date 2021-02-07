London Fire Brigade battles wildfire at UK Specialized Headquarters





The London Fire Brigade confirmed that it took four hours to control a blaze at the UK Specialized Headquarters over the weekend. The fire was reported at 6.38pm on Saturday, February 6th and the crew declared it under control four hours later at 10:25pm. Last night, we were notified that a fire had engulfed our UK headquarters in Chessington, “said Kirsty Woodcock, UK chief marketing officer.Weekly Cycling. “Thankfully, no one was injured, but unfortunately the fire has had a devastating effect on our offices. There will be some short-term changes in certain business operations, but our warehouse is located elsewhere and riders should not worry.” No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is currently under investigation by the Brigade Fire Investigation Unit and the Metropolitan Police Service. The London Fire Brigade issued a press release confirming that twelve fire engines and about eighty firefighters attacked a fire at Barwell Business Park on Leatherhead Road in Chessington on Saturday evening, also noting that a warehouse unit was destroyed by the blaze. Fire crews arrived to find a well-developed fire and worked to bring it under control in a prolonged incident. It had emitted dense smoke through the business park. “ This is the second incident the Speciailzed brand has faced after stealing $ 160,000 from employees and historic bicycles from its global headquarters in Morgan Hill, California. The Morgan Hill Police Department confirmed that two vehicles were used in that robbery, which occurred during daylight hours on Saturday, December 12th. 12 fire engines and about 80 firefighters are battling a fire at Barwell Business Park in #Chessington. Leatherhead Road is closed to traffic and we advise locals to keep their windows closed as dense smoke is emitting https://t.co/fCr1jJ6wXp pic.twitter.com/6zjJaTRcBjFebruary 6, 2021







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos