



The world’s attention has rightly been focused on news of COVID-19 vaccine updates, from the right to be supplied. But we will make a critical mistake if we ignore the need for treatments as well as vaccines. Vaccines may not reach everyone for many years. Vaccines will not protect everyone. And as the rise in infection threatens to overwhelm hospitals and nursing homes, immediate tools are needed. So it is very important that we continue to research treatments to limit and cure COVID-19. Consider the flu, which is targeted each year with available and effective vaccines. But since no vaccine is perfect, there remains a significant need for flu therapy such as Tamiflu and Relenza because these drugs prevent hospitalization and save lives. We need drugs similar to Tamiflu and Relenza for COVID-19. To date, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has fully approved only one treatment, intravenous remdesivir, for hospitalized patients. The FDA has also approved other intravenous therapies including recovering plasma; a monoclonal antibody drug called bamlanivimab; and a cocktail of monoclonal antibodies casirivimab and imdevimab for outpatient care under the Emergency Use Authorization (EUA). While these drugs may be beneficial, their demand for intravenous administration severely hinders their widespread use. Because EUAs are issued during an emergency, data on the risks and benefits of medications are far less than required for full FDA approval. The widespread and uncontrolled use of multiple drugs by the EUA has made it difficult to conduct appropriate randomized clinical trials for other new experimental treatments because it is unethical to ask a patient to take part in a clinical trial when they may or may not receive an EUA approved treatment. Excessive use of EUAs makes it difficult or impossible to know if these therapies are really effective and safe. What is much needed are the most random clinical trials. To expedite the discovery of essential new treatments, the US government must commit to supporting and coordinating research. I’m encouraged by Executive Order of President Biden calling for more large-scale randomized clinical trials and further studies on the most promising treatments to date. Federal government oversight is needed to properly assess the risks and benefits of current EUA treatments individually and in combination, as these drugs are often used together. Support is also required for the use of other FDA-approved disposable medicines, which may help prevent hospitalization, as in recent findings. college, a common gout medicine, prevents COVID-19 hospitalizations. At the Feinstein Institutes, we are too studying the use of famotidine, Common antacid peptide, in outpatients to assess whether it may also reduce the need for hospitalization. Without properly supported research, the world will not learn whether such treatments are beneficial or not. President Biden should also organize an advisory panel to coordinate these clinical trial efforts and to separate outcomes from outcomes and best practices. Because it is in the interest of national security, such coordination and priority of clinical trials cannot be left to the profit-driven pharmaceutical industry. Consider that famotidine and colicin are out of patent and have been labeled as generic for many years. But what if they prove to be effective and safe as well as inexpensive? Even if such news does not result in big profits or does not move the stock price, the world should know. Understandably and sufficiently, it is a national priority to vaccinate the population. But not at the expense of ignoring patients who will continue to get sick and need new rescue treatments. We are making steady progress but need to significantly increase support for research and national coordination of clinical trial efforts.

