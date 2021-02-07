TV news may need a new business model with Trump gone, broadcasting

NBC Nightly News and Dateline NBC announcer Lester Holt

It’s time to start thinking about a new business model for the news. In the past year or so, almost every media company has launched a video-on-demand (SVOD) reconciliation service. Most have not included their full news feeds in the products, which are dominated by entertainment. AT&T, WarnerMedia’s HBO Max does not include linear CNN. NBCUniversal’s Comcast-owned peacock includes a bespoke online service, NBC News Now, and other broadcast news, but does not include live cable programming from MSNBC or CNBC. Disney + Disney does not include ABC News and Hulu does not until the pandemic hit in March. Only the soon-to-be-launched Paramount + ViacomCBS includes all CBS local and national news content on a live basis. ViacomCBS does not own a cable news network. For decades, TV news – both local and national – has been a major beneficiary of the pay-TV package. Live TV news, relatively cheap to produce, served a public good and complemented airtime. Broadcast channels CBS, NBC and ABC spend many hours each day broadcasting local and national news. CNN, Fox News and MSNBC air news and related programs throughout the day and night. Networks earn billions of dollars by charging affiliate affiliates or rebroadcasting to pay-TV providers and advertising brands. Today, media executives are planning for a future where there are only 50 million households on pay TV – up from about 75 million today. The news will almost certainly stay in the traditional pay-TV package as long as it survives. But as the ponytails fall, the underlying business will progressively deteriorate. “The linear package will evolve into a largely direct offering of sports, news and events,” MoffettNathanson analyst Michael Nathanson wrote in a note to customers this week. “News consumption has started in 2021 on a surprisingly strong basis, but we obviously worry about sustainability and compare over the year. How long can the news hang in light of such a strong 2020? It’s hard to see a moment sustainable to match 2020 levels. “

It is unclear how news enters a streaming world

Simply folding news into entertainment-based streaming products makes little sense because news audiences are not very large, said Rich Greenfield, a media analyst at LightShed Partners. “The news doesn’t have that many viewers and there’s nothing that will change that,” Greenfield said. “The news will not disappear. The local news will exist. The cable news will exist. They will simply be all small businesses.” Last month, CNN, Fox News and MSNBC all attracted about 1.3 million viewers during the day – and January was a lively month for the news, with the Capitol Uprising and the presidential inauguration. During the month, about 2 million households watched the average local news broadcast in New York, the largest U.S. market, at 6pm or 11pm, if you add all the networks (ABC, CBS, NBC, FOX and CW), according to data from the TV Advertising Bureau. Adding several million subscribers to a broadcast platform will not impress on Wall Street. Disney’s goal for Disney +, for example, is 260 million global subscribers by 2024. Still still possible Disney, WarnerMedia and Peacock will eventually simply pack in live news with their existing broadcast services. But the news has exceeded the value of the ads because they are viewed live and the ads cannot be surpassed. Simply packing news on SVOD services seems like a lost opportunity to make money from the valuable programs required by advertisers. Media companies need to focus on making independent profitable news operations, said Christy Tanner, executive vice president and general manager of CBS News Digital. “There is no reason why any media company may not have a successful news operation by any key performance indicator,” Tanner said. “It is not a distant concept for a news business to be self-sustaining, profitable, growing, innovative and successful.” So far, digital news products have been tangential to direct linear programming. Fox Corp sells Fox Nation, a spinoff of Fox News, for $ 5.99 a month. WarnerMedia is considering launch of a CNN-focused broadcast service. ViacomCBS ‘CBSN, a free, ad-based streaming product split from CBS line news, is profitable, Tanner said. Over time, as pay-TV subscribers continue to decline, standalone news-based video subscription products are likely to copy the same broadcast and cable program.

A new approach: Bundling TV and news press

Print news and television news have always existed as two separate businesses. Now both are becoming digital products. In the coming years, broadcasting services are likely to return similar to a cable TV package. We have already seen his first hint with ViacomCBS Partnership with Apple TV + – $ 9.99 a month package for Apple TV +, CBS All Access and Showtime. These packages will almost certainly increase in content offerings and in price. What if news products did the same? Customers can pay for a broadcast entertainment package and, separately, a news package. For the first time ever, a consumer can buy a subscription to CNN, Fox News, the Washington Post and the New York Times for a discounted price. The model will not be as lucrative as cable packages, because subscribers will still be just news consumers, rather than the entire population of TV viewers. But a news package can expand subscribers to historically printed publications looking to boost digital subscriptions, while also creating a larger audience for TV news outside of the cable package. The Washington Post or New York Times would probably just put in a package where the unit economy was either quite similar so that current customers would not have to cancel existing subscriptions, or be massaged so that existing subscribers could return to a package. New York Times said this week there 6.7 million digital subscriptions. Its stock has grown more than 300% in the last five years. A current New York Times digital subscription costs $ 8 a month for a year and $ 17 a month thereafter. Providing a print and television news package could also be a step towards combating misinformation, said Helen Lee Bouygues, founder of Reboot Foundation, which aims to fight fake news and to help improve critical thinking. “The best way to combat misinformation is to consume a variety of quality sources of information – the best you have to pay for,” Bouygues said. “A package would be great, but is there a demand for it?”

Hard to focus on the future