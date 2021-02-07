Lawmakers push P420-billion Bayanihan 3

MANILA, Philippines Withdrawing from public criticism of lawmakers seeking to violate the constitution, there is now a consensus in the House of Representatives to pass a third long-term stimulus package to support the economy from its worst recession since World War Two .

Lord Lord Allan Velasco said Sunday that at least 115 of the 304 members of the House, or 37 percent, have expressed support for another Bayanihan law after Bayanihan Heals as an Act (Republic Act No. 11469) and Bayanihan Heals as One Law (RA 11494).

Velasco and Marikina Rep. Stella Luz Quimbo have submitted the Draft Law of Chamber no. 8628, or P420 billion Bayanihan raised as an act, also called Bayanihan 3.

The chairman said Bayanihan’s previous two laws were not enough for the country to truly recover, noting that the Philippine economy shrank by 9.5 per cent in 2020, the worst performance in the countries’ post-war history.

Lawmakers have seen another bill since November last year with Quimbo proposing a P400 billion package while Majority Leader Martin Romualdez, Rep. Of Colonel Joey Salceda and Rep. AAMBIS-OWA Sharon Garin seeking a P247 billion package.

Given that current economic output in 2020 was much lower than assumed for budgetary purposes and further losses may still occur as the COVID-19 pandemic is expected to prevail in the current fiscal year, an additional stimulus package is needed. to help the government meet its recovery targets for the year, Velasco said.

Unprecedented amounts

Under Bayanihan 1, the government rebuilt about P275 billion from the 2020 budget for the pandemic response while P165.5 billion was given to Bayanihan 2.

Both measures were the largest economic stimulus laws ever passed by Congress.

But Bayanhihan 3, Velasco said, would be even bigger with unprecedented sums allocated to help revive the economy:

P52 billion for small business subsidies for salaries and other expenses;

10000000000 for businesses in critical sectors;

P108 billion for additional social improvement for affected families through the Department of Social Welfare and Development;

70 billion P for aid to farmers, livestock producers and fishermen;

30 billion P for unemployment assistance and cash programs for work under the Department of Labor and Employment;

30 billion P30 for internet supplements for students and teachers in public and private schools;

P5 billion for the Department of Public Works and Highways for the rehabilitation of areas affected by the typhoon; and

P25 billion Department of Health procurement of COVID-19 vaccines, logistics, information campaigns and other operational expenditures.

