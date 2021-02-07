With a Mass Burial, Yazidi Survives Honor ISIS Victims





The bodies of 103 men and boys killed in 2014 were found from a mass grave and turned into a devastated community that still fears for its future. KOJO, Iraq They had waited for years to bury the remains of their husbands, sons and brothers. Shaking a fresh ground wrapped in Iraqi flags, Yazidi women shouted as if their loved ones could still hear them. On Saturday, the remains of 103 victims, members of the Yazidi ethnic minority group, were returned to the village where, seven years ago, ISIS gathered and shot them, dumping their bodies in mass graves. The massacre became synonymous with the campaign of genocide groups against the small religious minority. Iraqi and international investigators exhumed the remains, including another body returned elsewhere in northern Iraq’s Sinjar district two years ago, and identified them through DNA tests.

The grueling, one-day ceremony to bury 103 victims in Kojo was a bleak reminder of the damage done to Yazid by ISIS, a tragedy dating back to 2014 that has been compounded by years of government neglect.

ISIS killed up to 10,000 Yazidis and captured more than 6,000, most of them women and children, in what the United Nations and Congress have called a genocidal campaign against the ancient group and other religious minorities in Iraq. After plain wooden coffins were buried in Kojo on Saturday, relatives were thrown to the grave sites, with women tearing their hair, screaming in anxiety and calling their loved ones to a crescendo of mixed grief that could to be heard beyond the edge of the now abandoned village. Volunteers stood nearby on stretchers to pick up those who were tired at a mobile clinic. The mourning was amplified by the collective grief over the loss of an entire community, where almost all the elderly men and boys were killed. Saturday’s ceremony is expected to be repeated as the United Nations and other organizations dig dozens of mass graves that have not yet been exhumed. O my little brother, my little heart! cried a woman. Another, doubled by grief, recalled the new clothes her husband had bought just days before he was taken and killed.

My brother is a tall handsome boy, this grave is too short for him, cried another woman. Other graves remained unattended, with victims whole families killed or still missing. The massacre came three months after the Islamic State invaded Iraq’s northern city of Mosul in 2014 and declared it the capital of the self-proclaimed caliphate. ISIS fighters surrounded Kojo, an agricultural village a few miles from Mount Sinjar. Some of the fighters were from neighboring Arab Muslim villages, with whom the Yazidis had been friends for years. On that breathtaking day in August, the fighters ordered everyone in the village to gather at the local school gathering women and children on the second floor and men on the first. Many of the women and children heard gunshots that killed their family members. The fighters separated women they considered too old to be desired and shot them in a neighboring town, forcing other women and many of the girls into sexual slavery. It took nearly three years for US-backed Iraqi forces to drive ISIS out of Iraq, and two more years for US-led forces and Syrian Kurds to retake ISIS ‘last territory in Syria. More than 2,000 Yazidis are still missing.

Most Yazidis from Sinjar, traditional homeland groups, now live in camps for displaced people in Iraq’s Kurdistan region, waiting in great poverty for their homes and villages to be rebuilt. A recent wave of suicides among Yazidi youth speaks to the despair faced by a community devastated by the ISIS massacre and the subsequent negligence of the government. Aid agencies say the area where Yazidis live is still littered with ISIS-era explosives, controlled by armed groups and torn apart by divisions among Yazidis themselves. The remains returned Saturday included two brothers of Nobel Peace Prize laureate Nadia Murad, who survived slavery by ISIS. As relatives lined up to transport the long line of coffins to Kojo, Ms. Murad took her place on the muddy road near the coffin of one of her brothers. Another brother, Huzny, assisted in carrying the coffin with one arm, encircling Mrs. Murad with the other. We try to deceive ourselves by thinking that this has not happened to be able to continue life, said Ms. Murad.

But it was a day to remember. Relatives of the victims, their shoes embedded in the cold mud and their faces distorted by grief, carried coffins on long walks in the city and handed them over to an Iraqi honor guard.

Today is a message to the whole world that the Iraqi government is unable to protect its minorities, said Sheikh Naif Jasso, who was waiting to receive the coffins of his brother, the former village mayor and the rest of the victims who are were transported from a nearby military base. Mr Jasso said the same was true of the Kurdistan Regional Government, which had been responsible for security in Sinjar until Iraqi government forces regained control in 2017. Although the regional government has provided shelter to Yazidis who have been displaced from their homes, most Yazidis nevertheless feel betrayed by Kurdish forces, saying they had encouraged villagers to stay and pledged to protect them from ISIS. . Instead, when faced with the impending ISIS attack, Kurdish forces withdrew without warning in what their commanders called a tactical retreat, leaving the Yazidis to be massacred.

Ms. Murad and others fear that neglect of the Yazidi homeland is ending what ISIS started. There are some clear signs that this community may disappear from their homeland and from Iraq, she said.

More than 100,000 Yazidis have emigrated since 2014, she added. There are many communities, villages in Sinjar that have been destroyed or abandoned. Most Yazidis have relocated to Germany, Canada and Australia. While the United States has provided funding to Yazidis in Iraq through aid to camps, construction projects, and ISIS crime investigations, for example the Trump administration received very few Yezidis. The Saturday burial ceremony was postponed for a year due to the pandemic. Hours before the coffins reached Iraqi Army vehicles, hundreds of villagers lined the road behind razors set as a safety barrier. Security forces put down male visitors, and Yazidi women searched female visitors bags and even their hair for explosives or other weapons. On the steps of a concrete house outside the village, a group of women burned incense while temple musicians stood nearby to play ancient mourning songs.

One of the principles of religions is that when Yazidis die, they are reincarnated. But that has not diminished the pain for the survivors of the massacre. Standing on the street with former neighbors, Elias Salih Qassim, a medical assistant, talked about what had been done in his family of six brothers.

I’m the only one who survived, he said. Along with his brothers, ISIS killed his wife and three sons, the youngest 14 years old, one of his sisters and three grandchildren. Mr Qassim had been standing next to his two brothers when they were shot. He crawled from under their bodies with bullet wounds to the leg. Traumatized, like thousands of other Yazidis, he spent the next four months recovering in the Kurdistan region, with only the concrete roof of a construction site. Mr Qassim says a Baghdad morgue contains more than 200 other bodies also removed from mass graves and awaiting DNA testing. We want them to surrender to us quickly, immediately, instead of occasionally opening our wounds, he said.

In the abandoned village where the funeral took place, ISIS fighters had painted with Islamic clinics in the healthcare facilities run by Mr. Qassim. On another brick wall, the faintest sketch of a black and white painted ISIS flag remained. The school where the villagers gathered has been turned into a memorial, with the names and photos of those killed. It is likely that no one will live in Kojo anymore. Until two years ago, the Kurdistan Regional Government had provided funds to help rescue Yazidi women and children still being held captive. But that money ran out as the world’s attention to their condition faded.

Abdullah Shrim, a Yazidi beekeeper entrusted with arranging the rescue of nearly 400 Yazidis from ISIS through a smuggling ring in Syria, said the money for such rescue efforts had dried up. He says he is in contact with 11 women and children still being held by ISIS-linked families. If there was support, there would be much more that could be done, he said. But due to lack of support, we can not work.

