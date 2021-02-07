EU and UK “acting as missing owner” over Brexit in Northern Ireland Brexit

The EU and the UK have been brought in as a missing owner in relation to Northern Ireland, a Brexit expert in the region has said, as a new report from the Institute for Government warns of more conflict on all issues if the UK fails to reach manage relations with Brussels.

Under the Brexit trade agreement, more than 20 committees and bodies are supposed to be set up to cement a post-Brexit employment relationship for everything from fisheries to energy supplies and aviation deals.

Another dozen or so would be created after the signing of the Northern Ireland protocol a year ago, and it is the non-deployment of these management structures that is being seen as the cause of rising tensions in the region that led to the withdrawal of Brexit staff to ports last week.

Protocol is not an easy thing to start with a click of your fingers. But there has been this feeling of a missing owner with all these rules coming into play and without any means of direct engagement to help manage its consequences, said Katy Hayward, a professor of sociology at Queens University in Belfast and a former government adviser now do not have Brexit departments.

The European Commission’s main concern has been to demonstrate and prove to other member states that the single market is being protected, she said, adding that such a one-dimensional approach had been wrong for Northern Ireland, a region still passing a the post-conflict peace process that the EU itself had put at the forefront of the negotiations.

Report from the Institute for Government on the management of the UK’s relationship with the EU makes a similar point in the wider Brexit relationship and says management structures need to be put in place urgently.

Bronwen Maddox, director of thinktanks, described it in a podcast on Saturday as if he had lost the hidden installations.

The institute says the committees will serve as expert and field reporting platforms, which will act, in the case of Northern Ireland, as an early warning system to remove problems before they appear.

His report says the government seems inclined at every step to minimize the importance of the UK’s relationship with the EU and to have a preference for bilateral dealings with individual member states rather than with EU institutions.

There may also be fears that setting up a detailed bureaucracy to manage relations with the EU would produce an opinion where the EU appears larger in internal thinking than it needs to be.

The government wanted a Canada-style deal with the EU, but Brussels will never consider the UK simply as Toronto in the Thames, and if the UK fails to manage the relationship well, it may find that it ends up with more conflicts with the EU. than if he had spent more time thinking in advance about the issue.

Under the Northern Ireland protocol, an advisory working group was supposed to be set up to join the UK-EU joint committee overseeing the implementation of Brexit.

But although the protocol was signed more than a year ago, it was never created, leading to its rigorous implementation which has led to restrictions on food, pets and plants, all of which have been captured by loyal communities and others. as proof of separation from Great Britain.

But Hayward says there are solutions for Michael Gove and European Commission Vice President Maro Efovi, who will meet next week, with a piece of protocol that clearly allows for ease of port controls.

Article 6.2 of the Protocol states that the committee will consider Northern Ireland as an integral part of the UK internal market and will make every effort to facilitate trade between Northern Ireland and other parts of the United Kingdom.

He adds that the ease of trade between Northern Ireland and the United Kingdom will be kept under constant scrutiny and the committee can at any time make appropriate recommendations in order to avoid controls at Northern Ireland ports and airports as far as it is concerned. Possible.

Hayward said: The hope would be for those EU observers to know the nature of the situation and be able to see where there could be flexibility and pragmatism.

The title and text of this article were changed on February 7, 2021 to better reflect Prof Haywards’ comments.