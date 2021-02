The Palestinian Government, under the 1993 Oslo Accords, Article 17, took responsibility for the health of its citizens. They set up their own health ministries in what is today the West Bank controlled by the Palestinian Authority and Hamas controlled by Gaza. Moreover, Palestinian leaders decided to develop their responses to the spread of COVID vaccinations, working with the World Health Organization, various governments, including Russia, and several pharmaceutical companies. They said so publicly. And in doing so, they rejected Israeli co-operation efforts, including when vaccines were being ordered from Israel. Above all, especially given the proximity of the areas and the frequent human interaction, it is absolutely in Israel’s interest for the Palestinians to move forward as soon as possible on the vaccination front. But let us recall that when the UAE wanted to send COVID-related medical devices to the Palestinian Authority, it was refused because the shipment from Abu Dhabi was sent through Israel. Clearly, and not for the first time, hatred of Israel outweighed the provision of essential health items. Has the entire agency been removed from the Palestinians, as if they could not be held accountable for their elections? Otherwise, do not stop me paradise, the conflict becomes more complicated and all the blame can not be assigned in an appropriate way to the Israeli side. The Palestinian Authority held elections. They cut off cooperation with Israel. They decided, in line with past health practices, to treat the vaccination themselves. They moved forward to contract vaccines from Moscow and elsewhere. These vaccine births have their own schedule. By the way, Palestinians are not the only ones in the world eagerly awaiting deliveries. So are many, many places. With all that said, Israel has reiterated its offer of cooperation, has quietly shared several doses of its vaccine supply with the Palestinian Authority, their leadership has been vaccinated, and has opened its hospitals to the Palestinian victims of COVID. As for Palestinian prisoners, about 75% of PA terrorists in Israeli prisons have already been vaccinated, according to Qadura Fares, head of the Palestinian Prisoners’ Club, as reported by Khaled Abu Toameh. Anyone who joins the Palestinian campaign of lies either does not know the facts or is motivated by politics or anti-Semitism. Joseph Morse Northampton







