President Joe Biden says getting herd immunity before summer “is very difficult”

In a sit-in interview with CBS Evening News, the president also said he hopes to use NFL stadiums for mass vaccinations.



Ahead of Sunday’s Super Bowl, President Joe Biden sat down for his interview on the first television network since taking office.

Talking to CBS Evening News anchor and managing editor Norah ODonnell, Biden discussed a lot about the new coronavirus pandemic and how his administration is working to tackle it.

When O’Donnell mentioned that many people are gathering for the Super Bowl on Sunday despite being still in a pandemic, Biden admitted it would not be a surprise. “I’m sure there is. I know it ‘s hard. It was hard at Christmas, Thanksgiving, New Year. But, you know, I hope people, if you’re watching, be careful. Be careful. , “he warned.

As vaccinations continue to spread, O’Donnell asked Biden for his thoughts on Dr.’s statement. Fauci that at least 75 percent of Americans need to be vaccinated in order to get herd immunity. “We did the math and at the current rate of 1.3 million doses a day, it will take almost a year to get there. Can we wait that long?” she asked which Biden said no.

“That’s why – one of the disappointments was – when we came to office, the circumstance related to the way the administration was handling COVID was even more horrible than we thought,” he said, explaining that the Trump administration “had shown there was much more vaccinated available “but this” did not turn out to be the case. “

To make matters worse, Biden said he received a call through Commissioner Goodell that 32 NFL stadiums would be available for mass vaccinations. “I will tell my team that they are available and I believe we will use them,” Biden said. “Look, it was one thing if we had enough vaccine, which we didn’t have. So we’re pushing as hard as we can to produce more vaccines.”

However, Biden noted that the idea that vaccine production and achieving herd immunity before the end of this summer “is very difficult”.

Regarding the closure of schools, Biden said it is “a national emergency” that schools have not reopened and women are leaving the workforce. When asked if he thinks schools should reopen amid the pandemic, Biden stressed that he thinks schools should reopen but “reopen safely”. “You need to have fewer people in the classroom. You need to have ventilation systems that have been redesigned. Our CDC commissioner will come up with a science-based trial, inside I think on Wednesday to determine what the minimum requirements are,” he said. Biden.

In previously broadcast interview clips, Biden confirmed that he would not compromise on offering a new $ 1,400 stimulus check as part of the coronavirus aid package. Direct payments are part of Bidens’s $ 1.9 trillion coronavirus aid plan currently being considered by Congress. The president said he was “prepared to negotiate” who would receive this third round of pandemic financial aid.

During their descent, Biden also emotionally addressed the memories of his son Hunter Beautiful things, release in April, in which he writes about his fight with addiction. “You know, I’m betting there is not a family you know that does not have someone in the family who had a drug problem or an alcohol problem,” Biden said. “The honesty with which he went ahead and talked about the problem,” Biden said, adding that his honesty “gave me hope” and made him feel like “my son is back.”

He also addressed the trial of former President Donald Trump for impeachment, adding that Trump should stop receiving intelligence reports “because of his disorderly conduct unrelated to the insurgency.”