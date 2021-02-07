The cold creeps with more chances of light snow





This evening: We have seen a light snow trying to reach the ground in the south, but it has remained mostly dry. DOT still lists many roads in the area as partially covered, but we have seen some improvements. In addition to occasional floods in the south, clouds will enter to make the sky cloudy. Temperatures have been below zero throughout the day and will continue to drop after sunset. Tonight: As the sky becomes cloudy, there will be chances of light snowfall until the evening. This will be the first push of humidity with a second push coming on Monday. Cloudy in the country, it will be a slower drop in temperatures and it will not be so cold with decreases around 6 to 12 degrees below zero. This means that any snow will be extremely dry and fluffy. The winds will be light with minimal wind chills from 10 to 15 below zero. Monday: Snow should be extinguished before sunrise, except for some light snow that runs along and south of I-80. During the moon, we will see another plume of moisture pushing the chances of snow light into around Highway 20. The heights will range from about 2 to 8 degrees with a light northeast wind. The minimum wind vibrations will be about 15 down to about 0 degrees. Light snow will be pushed Monday night with a total of one trail at 3 with the highest total in the south. Although it is not very snowy, it will be the fluffy type that can accumulate quickly on the road. Once the snow moves, the skies become partially cloudy and the landings plunge to about -3 to -12. Fortunately, the winds will still be light with minimal wind chills 10 to 20 below. Still quite cold. Tuesday: The skies look partly sunny at high altitudes. The winds still seem light and changeable. The rest of the week: The rest of the cold week to be quite active with lots of light snow chances. These will start on Tuesday evening and will be on and off until Friday with plenty of cloud cover. Extra collections should not achieve much and will be more troublesome than anything. The Highs climb to 10 on Wednesday before a stronger wind calms us once again at 5 on Thursday and close to 0 on Friday. Low stay below zero with the coldest air overnight from Thursday night and Friday night with two digits below zero and wind chills 30 to 35 below zero. Weekend: Saturday is partly cloudy and with more light snow for Valentine’s Day Sunday. Highs will be close to 0 degrees and 5 degrees respectively with two digits below zero. Wind vibrations can be up to 30 or 35 below. Next week: We need to start getting out of the cold air as we get back to the teens. On Monday there will be another chance of snow.

