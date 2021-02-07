China Box: Soul still holds its own as Lunar New Year pre-sales fly

In China’s second quiet weekend in a row, with no apparent new releases, Disney / Pixar “Soul” continued to hold its own, managing a sixth place after 45 days in cinemas as local consumers watched in front of the fund upcoming Chinese New Year movies

The main holiday during the week, which lasts from 12 to 17 February this year, usually accounts for nearly 10% of China’s annual national coffers. It’s of particular importance in 2021, now that China has surpassed the US as the world’s largest film market, while also remaining one of the only territories in the world where ticket sales have rebounded significantly following the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a weekend where no film grossed more than $ 5 million, “Soul” grossed $ 1.71 million to bring its China number up to $ 56 million, according to industry data source Maoyan – exceeding most optimistic forecasts early of the firm. The Pete Docter-led title has now officially surpassed the $ 51.5 million earnings of Pixar 2018 “The Incredibles 2” to become the second highest studio winner in the country. (It still ranks well below “Coco”, however, which earned $ 189 million there in 2017.)

The head of the box office this week was the resurrected actor with Andy Lau “Shock Wave 2”, who included the opening left by an almost total lack of competition to win another $ 4.86 million, more than a month after his release Christmas. He has now earned $ 196 million.

At its tail was the famous family drama “A Little Red Flower”, which passed on the appeal of its star, idol TFBoy Jackson Yee (“Best Days”) to earn another $ 4.6 million, bringing sales its cumulative since its New Year’s Eve debut up to $ 216 million.

To put their success into context and highlight how far China’s coffers have recovered compared to North America, both films have won more than five times the total domestic for “Wonder Woman 1984” and results millions more than its global profits.

Meanwhile, local comedy “Big Red Envelope” came in third with $ 4.3 million in sales, bringing its total to $ 32.8 million. “Wish Dragon” – animation by Sony Pictures Animation, China-based production firm Base Animation, Beijing Sparkle Roll Media and Tencent Pictures – came in fourth, earning $ 2.32 million. She came out in front of the fifth country holding comedy “Warm Hug”, which won $ 2.12 million.

China’s theatrical releases remain quiet as the market anticipates the highly competitive Lunar New Year release window, as any movie that appears on screens will now be immediately lost in the business buzz that will start on February 12, when the seven pillars of young women will compete for attention

More than $ 62 million (RMB400 million) pre-sale tickets have been sold since they rose on January 29th. An impressive $ 54 million (RMB350 million) is for the single day of February 12 – Chinese New Year, usually spent at home with the family.

Leading the pack by a wide and growing margin is Chen Sicheng’s mysterious comedy film “Detective Chinatown 3”, which was supposed to hit the Chinese market last year but was withdrawn again when cinemas suddenly closed due to COVID-19.

The film set a record as the fastest film to surpass RMB100 million ($ 15.5 million) in pre-sales, scoring in just 36 hours. It currently accounts for almost 90% of the total number of pre-sale holidays in the country, having sold tickets worth $ 54.4 million (RMB 352 million).

The second most popular film is the time travel themed comedy “Hi, Mom”, starring, written and directed by the triple female threat Jia Ling. It has so far sold $ 11.2 million (RMB72.5 million) in pre-sale.

Most agree with Tsinghua University professor and vice president of the Chinese Film Association Yin Hong, who told China Daily that overall, “this year ‘s Spring Festival window will further the recovery of the Chinese film industry.”

Forecasts, however, are different for how this year’s sales will be measured up to previous years. In 2018, the holidays generated $ 892 million (RMB5.77 billion) in sales, or 9.5% of China’s total annual cash flow. In 2019, sales reached $ 912 million (RMB 5.9 billion), or 9.2% of the annual total.

The impact of COVID-19 remains an unpredictable factor.

On January 27, the Chinese government dictated that even in areas at low risk for COVID-19, cinemas and other venues should operate at 75% capacity during the holidays. As of Sunday, authorities had marked 10 regions as “high risk” and 49 regions as “medium risk” for further COVID-19 outbreaks, with theaters in some high-risk areas forced to close or operated under even greater restrictions. For example, cinemas in parts of Hebei, Jilin and Heilongjiang provinces have been temporarily closed, while the maximum capacity of the theater has been reduced to only 50% in parts of Beijing.

Chinese New Year usually marks the largest annual human migration in the world, as rural workers in urban centers return home to visit family. But this year will be unusual, with China’s transportation ministry estimating a more than 40% drop in holiday travel from 2019 as various regions restrict and discourage “non-essential” travel.

“This year, they are recommending to spend the new year in the country, which means that cinemas in level 1 and 2 cities can see an increase in business, while those in level 3 and 4 cities can see a decrease. , “Zhang Miao, marketing manager at the Beijing Guanganmen Theater, predicted for China Daily. “Another important, inevitable factor is the pandemic, which will affect cinema operations in medium- and high-risk regions.”

While tourism cancellations and other leisure plans could lead to an increase in movie sequels, concerns about security at the cinema entrance still remain and could have a mitigating effect, Zhang noted. “Due to current restrictions on cinema, some viewers are still holding back and their suspicions may be affected. [sales] performance. ”